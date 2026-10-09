Lancaster ISD approves teacher stipend plan

Lancaster —
Lancaster ISD trustees unanimously approved a network-infrastructure project exceeding $100,000 to support the districtwide rollout of new classroom smartboards during their Sept. 24 meeting.
The board approved Nextlink Communications to install about 425 dedicated, hardwired network drops in district classrooms. Technology officials said the wired connections are intended to reduce wireless congestion and provide faster, more secure access to digital curriculum and streaming content.
Before the vote, district technology staff demonstrated the new 86-inch smartboards planned for classrooms throughout Lancaster ISD.
Officials said the smartboards will be funded through Proposition B of the district’s bond package. The separate Netlink project for network drops and connectivity will be funded through the infrastructure portion of Proposition A.
The smartboards are expected to include features such as:
- Split-screen displays that allow multiple programs or instructional materials to appear at once.
- A “spotlight” tool that can isolate portions of text on screen to support focused reading.
- Lesson-recording capabilities.
- Adjustable-height mounts.
- Teacher log-in access through a fob system.
District officials said the new technology will be placed in 425 classrooms across every campus. Rosa Parks/Millbrook Elementary School is expected to receive the first boards, allowing the district to test the equipment and gather teacher feedback before broader installation.
Technology staff said cable installation for the Netlink project was scheduled to begin the following Monday evening, with completion anticipated by Oct. 30. The district’s goal is to install the smartboards in classrooms over fall break.
Officials also said Lancaster ISD expects to add Spectrum service alongside its current AT&T connection. The second provider is intended to create redundancy and reduce disruptions if one internet provider experiences a failure.
Following closed session, trustees also unanimously approved an amendment to the district’s 2026-27 compensation plan.
Cherish Pipkins, executive director of Human Resources, told trustees the amendment aligns the district with House Bill 2 requirements. Under the district’s presentation, eligible classroom teachers who participate in reading or mathematics academies outside their contracted work hours must receive a minimum stipend of $50 per hour.
Texas Education Agency conservator Dr. Cynthia Francois told the board that Lancaster ISD has made progress in trustee collaboration and governance but said state oversight will remain focused on whether that progress is sustainable.
“The focus is on demonstrating through your ongoing governance practices that you can work collaboratively with one another and with the superintendent and respect the distinction between the board governance and administration,” Francois said. You have established some very strong board operating procedures. They are sensible. They are reasonable. And so part of the observation will be are you going to continue as a board to not only have those in writing but to live them out.”
Francois said the decision to continue or withdraw a conservator ultimately rests with the Texas commissioner of education. She said TEA staff review monthly reporting and evaluate the district’s progress in 90-day cycles, including trustees’ ability to work together.
“The question, though, is will you sustain the success?” Francois said. “Can you sustain that ability to work together and collaborate and cooperate with each other?”
Francois said a quarterly TEA review was expected in October.
Parents request safety action
The meeting’s public-comment period included testimony from two parents who asked trustees to strengthen student-safety and digital-media policies after what they described as an assault involving their son on a Lancaster ISD campus.
“I had the unbearable experience of watching not one but three out of five existing videos of my son being assaulted on school grounds,” Tiffani Johnson said. “The footage of the assault circulated among the students, creating a hostile environment that violates your district mandates and our state law.
“We need to inspire faith in our community that our schools are a safe haven, not a place of fear,” she said.
Reginal Johnson called for clearer consequences for students who record or share videos of violence. He also urged immediate notification of parents and law-enforcement involvement when appropriate.
“It's time that we send a clear message that recording violence for entertainment would not be tolerated,” Reginal Johnson.
He stated that the board should, “amend the student code of conduct to classify the recording or sharing of assaults as severe bullying. This should carry immediate disciplinary action including mandatory placement in a disciplinary alternative education program and, or out of school suspension.
Because the safety issue was not posted for board action, trustees did not take action on the requests that night.
Campus growth and achievements
District administrators reported enrollment and academic updates for Lancaster High School, Lancaster STEM Early College High School and the Barack and Michelle Obama Ninth-Grade Center.
| Campus or program | Enrollment | District-reported update | Lancaster High School | 1,265 | Part of the district’s high-school program
| Lancaster STEM Early College High School | 357 | Dual-credit and early-college opportunities
| Barack and Michelle Obama Ninth-Grade Center | 362 | Ninth-grade transition campus
| High-school program | 1,984 combined | Administrators said it earned an A accountability rating
| Paul Quinn College entrepreneurship partnership | 18 students | Enrollment rose from eight in fall 2025; three students are projected to earn a Level 1 certificate in spring 2027
Administrators reported that 84% of students met the approaches standard in Algebra I, 93% in biology and 90% in U.S. history. They also reported a six-point increase in Algebra I performance.
The Paul Quinn College partnership allows participating students to earn dual credit while pursuing a Business Administration Entrepreneurship Level 1 certificate. District officials said six additional students have earned at least six credit hours in the program.
Trustees also unanimously approved a consent agenda that included authorization for Southwest International Trucks to exceed $100,000 during the 2026-27 school year.
The board recognized several district employees and programs:
- Patana Bell, chief of access and accountability, was recognized for serving as a panelist for the Commit to Outcomes leadership fellowship.
- Coach Jackson was named Whataburger Coach of the Week. District officials said the football program would receive a $2,000 grant.
- Lancaster High School’s band was scheduled to appear on WFAA’s Daybreak broadcast and participate in the State Fair of Texas opening-day parade.
- Staff-of-the-year honorees included Chief Financial Officer Dana Shaw-Mosley, Gerald Smith, Chen Wolford, Aisha Seals, Chassity Pitts-Armstead, Patana Bell and Deputy Superintendent Cassandra Barker.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.