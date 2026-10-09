Irving ISD trustees authorize property sale
Consent agenda
- Irving ISD’s 2026 partial tax rolls and tax-roll supplements.
- The purchase of school buses for the 2026-27 school year.
- Gifts and donations accepted by the district.
- An agreement with Kickstart Kids Martial Arts and Character Development Program.
- A 2026-27 memorandum of understanding with the Dallas County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
- A report on management fees collected through certain cooperative-purchasing contracts.
Financial marks
Superintendent Dr. Dorian Galindo highlighted financial and academic results for the district.
Galindo said Irving ISD received a preliminary perfect score of 100 on the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known as FIRST, for the second consecutive year.
“According to our preliminary results, this achievement builds on six consecutive years of superior ratings and reflects our district's longstanding commitment to responsible financial management,” Galindo said. “I also want to take a little moment to recognize our finance team, central office departments, and campus leaders for the care and discipline that they demonstrate as stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
The superintendent also reported preliminary 2026 Advanced Placement results showing that 44% of nearly 5,000 AP exams taken throughout the district earned qualifying scores. That marks an increase from 41% in 2025 and 34% in 2024.
Campus results highlighted by Galindo included:
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Irving High School: 683 qualifying AP scores, the highest campus total in district history for the third consecutive year.
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MacArthur High School: 53% of AP exams earned qualifying scores, the district’s highest percentage among high schools.
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Travis Middle School: 68% of AP exams taken by eighth-grade dual-language students earned qualifying scores.
“These results reflect the hard work of our students, our teachers, our staff, as well as our continued commitment to expanding across rigorous academic opportunities for our students,” Galindo said.
Staff, student and athletics recognitions
Trustees recognized Brandenburg Elementary second-grade teacher Wendy Cruz as the district’s Teacher of the Month. Cruz said she has spent all 18 years of her education career at Brandenburg.
“I still believe in this work. I still believe in our kids,” Cruz said. “And I still feel incredibly fortunate that I get to walk into a school that feels like home, and I get to do something that I truly love.”
The board also recognized Nora Barrera, food services manager at Stipes Elementary, as Employee of the Month and Larry Arnold, a guest educator at Nimitz High School, as Guest Educator of the Month.
“As a cafeteria manager, working in a nutrition school is more than just serving meals,” Barrera said. “It's an opportunity to continue the well-being of our students and to create a welcoming and positive environment for them each day. I am proud to be part of a team that works hard and provides students with nutritious meals and great service.”
Fourteen Irving ISD employees were recognized for completing bachelor’s degrees through Indiana Wesleyan University’s Elevate program between May and September.
The Irving ISD athletics department received Texas Way District of Distinction recognition through the Texas Way Sportsmanship Initiative.
Athletics officials said the district reduced combined middle- and high-school athletic ejections by 50% from 2024-25 to 2025-26, following a 65% decline the previous year. They also said all student-athletes participated in the Two Words character-development curriculum.
Student raises testing concerns
During public comment, Jackie E. Singley Academy sophomore Scarlett Lopez-Badillo urged trustees to consider students’ concerns about the frequency and cumulative impact of classroom testing.
Lopez-Badillo, who identified herself as founder of the student advocacy group Beyond the Score, said students had been told they would take tests in every class, including elective and fine-arts courses, during a week that would disrupt their normal schedules. The testing requirement was not independently addressed during the meeting.
“We're not against the system, nor are we asking for easier classes, lower standards, or zero testing,” Lopez-Badillo said. “We understand that assessments are a part of our education, but we're here to look closely at the academic, physical, and mental toll it takes on us.
“When school strictly becomes about a test score, we lose the actual joy of learning,” she said.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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