Pet of the week
October 09, 2026
The pet of the week is Samantha, a 7-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier with a personality as big as her heart. She has a playful side that keeps life exciting, but when the fun is over, she loves nothing more than curling up for some pets and cuddles. Samantha is looking for a family that will embrace her energetic puppy spirit and give her the love, guidance, and adventures she deserves. If you are interested in adoption please email the Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-293-7387.
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