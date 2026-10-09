Wilmer and Parkland host senior health session
October 09, 2026
Wilmer — The City of Wilmer, in partnership with Parkland Health, hosted a Senior Health Information Session and lunch on at the Wilmer Community Center on Friday, Sept. 25.
The special gathering provided seniors with direct access to vital health education, resources, and wellness strategies tailored specifically for older adults.
“We want to make sure our residents have access to the resources they need to stay healthy,” Interim City Administrator Frank Posada said. “We’re thankful for our partnership with Parkland and everything they do for our community.”
Representatives from Parkland Health led informative discussions regarding available healthcare programs and community services designed to support senior health and independence.
In addition to the educational session, attendees enjoyed a complimentary lunch provided by the city of Wilmer, offering a valuable opportunity for community socialization and engagement.
Residents seeking information about future senior activities, wellness events, or the local senior meal program are encouraged to visit www.cityofwilmer.net or follow the city of Wilmer Facebook page for regular updates.
SOURCE City of Wilmer
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