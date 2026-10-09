DeSoto ISD secures grant to expand college and career readiness
October 09, 2026
DeSoto — DeSoto Independent School District has received notice of a new federal Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grant that will expand college and career readiness resources for a new cohort of DeSoto ISD scholars and their families.
The U.S. Department of Education notified the district of the award Sept. 22. The new initiative, GEAR UP 4 The Future, is structured as a seven-year program with a project period from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2033.
DeSoto ISD has been awarded approximately $1.07 million for the first year of the program. Based on the federal award structure, the grant represents an estimated $7.5 million over seven years, contingent on annual continuation funding and federal requirements.
The award will support DeSoto ISD’s continued work to ensure Eagle scholars have access to meaningful academic, college and career readiness experiences before their senior year of high school.
“GEAR UP 4 The Future is about creating a clear pathway for our scholars to see what is possible and then giving them the tools, resources and support to pursue those possibilities,” said Dr. Calvin Green, program director for College Driven GEAR UP.
Participating scholars and families are expected to receive a range of support designed to strengthen academic achievement and prepare students for success beyond high school. Services are expected to include academic tutoring, college and career readiness programming, postsecondary planning and resources to help families navigate financial planning for college and other postsecondary pathways.
Green said preparing students for life after high school requires sustained support and exposure beginning well before graduation.
“College and career readiness does not begin during a student’s senior year,” Green said. “It is developed over time through intentional academic preparation, meaningful exposure and strong partnerships with families.”
The district’s initial implementation plan identifies five roles to support the launch of GEAR UP 4 The Future: project director, college and career readiness coordinator, family and financial advocate, site coordinator and program assistant. Four new grant-funded positions are included in the current launch plan.
Specific information regarding participating campuses and the student cohort will be announced as implementation planning continues.
The seven-year structure is designed to provide scholars and families with consistent support as students progress through their academic journey and begin making decisions about college, careers and other postsecondary opportunities.
“This grant gives us another opportunity to walk alongside our scholars throughout that journey and help them graduate prepared to take their next step with confidence,” Green said.
The award is currently moving through DeSoto ISD’s formal acceptance and budget approval process.
Through GEAR UP 4 The Future, DeSoto ISD will continue advancing its commitment to creating meaningful pathways that connect classroom learning with college, career and postsecondary opportunities while equipping Eagle scholars with the resources, experiences and support needed to envision, prepare for and pursue their futures.
SOURCE DeSoto ISD
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