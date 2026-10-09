Man allegedly climbed police fence, headbutted officer
October 09, 2026
Irving — A 22-year-old man was arrested Sept. 27 after allegedly climbing a fence into a controlled-access area of the Irving Police Department and later headbutting a correctional officer during jail processing.
The man faces charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Bond on the Irving charges was set at $19,000.
Controlled-access area breach
Officers were handling a 911 call about an unknown man banging on the front door of a residence when a police lieutenant allegedly saw a man matching the caller’s description climb a fence into a restricted area of the police facility.
Officers confronted the man and took him into custody on a criminal-trespass charge.
Alleged assault during processing
Police said the man pulled away, kicked and attempted to headbutt officers during intake.
During fingerprinting, the man allegedly headbutted a female correctional officer on the left side of her head.
The incident resulted in an additional charge of assault of a public servant. Texas Penal Code §22.01 provides for a third-degree felony charge for qualifying bodily-injury assaults against a known public servant lawfully performing official duties.
Charges and court supervision
The man faces three charges arising from the Irving incident:
- Criminal trespass
- Resisting arrest
- Assault of a public servant.
He was transferred to Dallas County Jail on Sept. 28.
The man was placed on two years of deferred-adjudication community supervision on April 10, following a guilty plea in an earlier case, according to court-records.
Prosecutors subsequently sought court action alleging that the man violated his supervision conditions. The motion identifies alleged missed supervision appointments in July, August and September. Prosecutors also alleged that he failed to participate in a court-directed alcohol and substance-abuse evaluation and treatment program and required psychological or psychiatric treatment and counseling.
The filing contains allegations, not a final court determination that the man violated or lost his supervision status.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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