Council approves MacArthur duplex

Irving — Tensions between single-family homeowners and new residential development highlighted a busy session at Irving City Hall on Sept. 24, where the Irving City Council navigated a slate of zoning requests, industrial expansions, and major civic investments.
At the heart of the evening was a stark contrast in neighborhood outcomes: while a long-vacant commercial parcel on MacArthur Boulevard was cleared for a new duplex, a similar request in the Broadmoor Hills neighborhood was turned down following sharp community pushback.
The council gave the green light to Zoning Case 2026-195-ZC, reshaping a 1.24-acre property spanning 526 and 600 N. MacArthur Blvd.
The decision rezones the vacant southern lot at 526 N. MacArthur from commercial zoning to R-3.5 two-family residential, paving the way for a new duplex. The northern lot at 600 N. MacArthur, home to an operating car wash, remains commercial with an updated site plan.
MACARTHUR BLVD SITE HISTORY (1.24 Acres Total)
· 600 N. MacArthur: Active Car Wash (Retains Commercial Zoning)
· 526 N. MacArthur: Vacant Lot (Rezoned R-3.5 Two-Family Residential)
· History: Originally slated for an oil-change shop in 1987 (Never Built)
Planning staff backed the rezoning, noting the duplex provides a harmonious buffer between the commercial car wash and the single-family homes to the south. The Planning and Zoning Commission had previously approved the measure on Sept. 8.
During the meeting, James Widener, representing the adjacent car wash, voiced concerns about dirt piled on the lot washing over during heavy rains. Councilmember David Pfaff raised the issue with applicant Edwin Blanco, who committed to working directly with city departments to resolve any drainage and traffic measures.
In contrast, a request to build a duplex at 4924 Montego Bay Drive in the Broadmoor Hills subdivision met firm resistance from both city officials and local residents.
The 0.27-acre lot was previously occupied by a single-family home that suffered severe fire damage and was demolished in June. The applicant sought to rezone the parcel to permit a two-story duplex intended for family members, including a disabled son.
However, the Broadmoor Hills Neighborhood Association rallied strong opposition:
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Petition & Letters: City staff received 14 opposition letters, a letter of concern, and a petition bearing 95 signatures, representing 50.9% of the land area within 200 feet of the site. The council denied the rezoning request.
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Neighborhood Voice: Spokesperson Edward Davis urged the council to uphold the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation for denial.
"We feel confident that the vote 8-0 by P&Z to deny this rezoning from single-family to a two-story duplex in our neighborhood is what City Council needs to ratify," Davis told council members.
City planning staff also advised against the project. Although the city's Future Land Use Map lists the neighborhood as "Traditional Neighborhood," the lot falls within the State Highway 161 Overlay District, where duplexes are not allowed. Staff cautioned that approving the plan would introduce the only two-family residential structure into the surrounding single-family enclave. The council voted to deny the request.
Industrial outdoor storage
Turning to commercial growth, the council unanimously approved an updated site plan for a 7.52-acre industrial site at 324 N. Nursery Road.
Represented by Maxwell Fisher of ZoneDev, the property owner sought modified site-plan conditions to attract a new industrial tenant, likely a contractor operating flatbed transport trucks.
| Key Aspect | Details & Requirements | Site Facilities | 24,000 sq. ft. office/warehouse building with outdoor storage yard
| Zoning | ML-20 Light Industrial (Unchanged)
| Storage Heights | Heavy equipment & trailers allowed up to 14 feet behind an 8-ft concrete wall
| Loose Material Limits | Stacked or loose materials must stay 1 foot below the top of the wall
| Screening Buffer | Owner must plant evergreen vegetation reaching 15 feet along Maltby Road
City staff mailed 23 notices to nearby property owners and received zero responses in support or opposition.
In other council business:
· Joint Public Safety Facility:
The council approved a $30,400 contract with SEDALCO Inc. for pre-construction services related to renovation of the Joint Public Safety Facility. SEDALCO will serve as the project’s construction manager at risk. City documents list a preliminary construction budget of $80 million; the guaranteed maximum price will be developed during pre-construction and brought back to the council for approval.
· Jack in the Box Upgrades:
The council approved a revised site plan for the Jack in the Box at 502 N. O’Connor Road. The project includes a 377-square-foot rear addition to accommodate a walk-in cooler, relocation of the dumpster and parking changes. The site will provide 21 parking spaces, exceeding the 16 spaces required under city standards.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.