Duncanville adopts budget, expands police drones

Duncanville — High-tech surveillance, rising property taxes, and the future of neighborhood trash collection converged at City Hall on Sept. 15 as the Duncanville City Council tackled a dense, forward-looking agenda.
At the center of the marathon meeting was the adoption of the fiscal year 2026-27 budget and a 2026 property-tax rate of $0.611659 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is a 5.07% increase. Alongside debates over municipal spending, council members authorized a grant-funded expansion of the Police Department’s airborne drone fleet, while hitting pause on automated license-plate readers.
The council also approved a wide-ranging consent agenda spanning utility, economic-development, and public-safety items.
Trimming costs vs. rising overhead
With inflation squeezing city operations, council members and residents discussed whether the city had exhausted all avenues for spending cuts before turning to a tax rate adjustment.
City staff revealed that department leaders had been tackling a projected budget gap since February. To narrow the shortfall, officials carved out roughly $2 million in internal reductions, a package that includes frozen staff positions and no employee cost-of-living adjustments for the coming fiscal year.
Despite those cuts, planned expenditures ($99.25 million) are projected to outpace incoming new resources ($95.65 million), with available fund balances stepping in to cover the difference. The approved tax rate is expected to generate about $963,000 in additional revenue, adding an estimated $138 annually to the tax bill of an average Duncanville home.
During the public hearing, resident Wesley Jameson questioned why projected expenditures were rising faster than revenue and urged the council to reconsider the rate.
“The real story is the average household tax bill will is going to go up 8%,” he said. “It's an 8% tax increase with the budget that you've got, the tax increase that you've got and the increase in the appraised value. All those things come together to make up this whole milieu of funding.
Council members pointed out that while Duncanville successfully lowered its tax rate in recent years as property values climbed, slowing valuation growth combined with rising operating costs made the adjustment necessary. Staff placed the rate in regional perspective alongside neighboring Best Southwest communities:
| City | Tax Rate (per $100 valuation) | DeSoto | $0.684
| Cedar Hill | $0.638
| Duncanville (Approved) | $0.611659
| Lancaster | $0.590
“If we don't come up with additional sources of revenue, then some of that is going to have to come from the taxpayers,” Councilman Jarred Davis said. “And none of us like to do that because we're taxpayers as well.”
The approved budget preserves key investments in community infrastructure, including $600,000 for park capital improvements, $1.3 million for street maintenance, and $3 million for water and sewer capital projects.
Public safety technology drew intense scrutiny from both city officials and local privacy advocates.
The council formally accepted a $132,069 Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority grant for FY 2027, matched by up to $26,414 in city funds for a total approved project cost of $158,483. The approval greenlights the acquisition of two Skydio X10 Drone as First Responder (DFR) dock systems from Axon Enterprise.
Assistant Police Chief McCarty highlighted the tactical impact of aerial technology, explaining that remote docks will allow the department to launch drones from strategic points across the city, shortening flight distances and getting eyes in the sky faster.
To demonstrate the tech's value, McCarty cited a shooting investigation at a local bowling alley earlier this year:
-
Thermal Tracking: A drone operator used thermal imaging to track a fleeing suspect on foot.
-
Tactical Support: The pilot guided ground officers directly to the suspect's hiding spot.
-
Evidence Recovery: Investigators subsequently recovered clothing and the firearm used in the crime near a dumpster.
Since launching the program on Dec. 18, 2025, the department has logged approximately 860 drone flights, averaging 15 to 25 deployments weekly.
While drones received approval, the council postponed the purchase, licensing, installation, and deployment of 10 automated license-plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Police officials cited regulatory ambiguity from state authorities, noting it would be improper to spend grant or city funds until clear guidance is issued. Any future ALPR proposal must return for a separate council vote.
Resident Caleb Ferguson spoke against the use of ALPR systems
“These devices constantly surveil us without a warrant, and there's little to no accountability behind the screen for when these technologies are inevitably and have been proven to be misused,” he said.
May De La Rosa questioned outside agency access to city surveillance data.
“One number in tonight's presentation about the flock cameras caught my attention,” De La Rosa said. “It was said that in just 31 days, Duncanville surveillance network was included in more than 432,000 searches. Among them, only 1,755 were performed by Duncanville users. That means that more than 431,000 were initiated by outside organizations.
“The presentation said that Duncanville has 482 outgoing organization or network relationships. Who are they? What agreements do we have in place that govern their use of our data? What happens when an outside agency conducts a search that may be lawful in its jurisdiction but violates our policies?”
Overhauling Employee Policies
In a preceding work session, Human Resources Director Ashley Jacobs outlined a major overhaul of the city’s employee handbook and policy manual, targeted for implementation on Jan. 1, 2027.
Noting that the handbook hasn't seen a major overhaul since 2020, Jacobs explained that the city will separate the broad employee handbook to enhance consistency, legal compliance, and accessibility.
Proposed employee experience and benefit enhancements include:
-
Workplace Culture: Creation of an employee engagement committee, safety committee, expanded wellness initiatives, and the "Everyday Champion" recognition program.
-
Modernized Leave Policies: Dedicated, standalone leave categories for bereavement, mental health, personal leave, and a volunteer day.
Council members requested follow-up operational and financial analyses on the fiscal liability of unused leave and historical usage patterns before final adoption.
Software upgrades, solid waste procurement
Duncanville’s operational backbone is undergoing a digital overhaul. Staff provided an update on MyGovernmentOnline (MGO) software, which is already live across Public Works functions, including 311 requests, code enforcement, streets, water, wastewater, solid waste, fleet, parks, and GIS mapping.
Officials noted that code enforcement is now one of the city's most frequent 311 request types, with staff maintaining response times within 24 to 48 hours. Remaining modules for rental registration, short-term rentals, building permits, zoning, health permits, and special events will launch in October, with the city fully transitioning off legacy Tyler Gov systems by mid-January.
Meanwhile, a major decision looms regarding neighborhood waste services. Staff reported receiving eight vendor proposals for solid waste, recycling, and disposal services. Interviews with finalists are underway, with a formal contract recommendation scheduled for Oct. 20.
The preliminary service baseline under evaluation includes:
-
Trash: Once-weekly collection via 96-gallon cart
-
Recycling: Once-weekly collection via 96-gallon cart
-
Bulk/Brush: Weekly collection up to 5 cubic yards
-
Hazardous Waste: Optional household hazardous waste pickup program
Council members emphasized that if the city transitions from bag collection to rolling carts, rules must include accommodations for residents with mobility barriers or steep driveways, alongside clear screening and storage standards to prevent neighborhood clutter.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.