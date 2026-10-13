Cedar Hill highlights service, safety and neighborhoods
October 13, 2026
Cedar Hill — The Cedar Hill City Council recognized neighborhood volunteer Cliff Cravens for a national grassroots leadership award and welcomed three new firefighter recruits during its Sept. 22 meeting.
Council members also voted on a combined consent agenda that included a proposed $61,607 purchase of police patrol-vehicle computers and consideration of a twice-yearly report on development fees collected and spending on water, sewer and road improvements.
Grassroots leader
Cravens was recognized as the 2026 recipient of the Neighborhoods, USA Who’s Who in America’s Neighborhoods Grassroots Award. The national nonprofit honors individuals whose work strengthens neighborhood associations, encourages civic participation and promotes collaboration between residents, local governments and organizations.
He has served on Cedar Hill’s Neighborhood Advisory Board since 2018. The city’s nomination materials credited Cravens with helping guide and support several neighborhood initiatives, including:
- The annual Block Party Celebration and Neighborhood Summit.
- The Block Party Trailer program.
- The Neighborhood Matching Grant Program.
- The Annual Neighborhood Awards.
“For nearly a decade, Cliff Cravens has been a driving force in strengthening neighborhoods and building community throughout Cedar Hill,” Tia Brewer, the city’s Neighborhood Services Manager, said. “In addition to his volunteer leadership, Cliff has devoted more than 20 years to advancing transportation, accessibility and community development across North Texas.”
During the presentation, Cravens thanked his family and the city while discussing the loss of his mother to cancer in December. He said he had considered stepping back from community work, but learning of his nomination encouraged him to continue serving.
Mayor Stephen Mason thanked Cravens for his contributions to Cedar Hill and called the recognition well deserved.
Firefighter recruits
The meeting included an oath-of-office ceremony for new firefighter recruits Samuel Oyewusi, Grant Laymon and Jaxon Pack. Fire Chief Mike Harrison introduced each recruit before family members joined them for photographs.
Harrison described Oyewusi as a first-generation American whose family comes from Nigeria. He said Oyewusi’s values of family, hard work and helping others helped lead him to the fire service. Oyewusi is enrolled in paramedic school at Dallas College and is expected to complete the program in nine months.
Laymon earned a finance degree from Texas A&M University before deciding to pursue firefighting. During the presentation, Laymon confirmed that he accepted Cedar Hill’s job offer while on his honeymoon.
Pack, a Midlothian graduate who grew up in the area, wanted to serve the region he calls home, Harrison said.
Harrison said Laymon and Pack are expected to begin paramedic school in mid-January.
Fire prevention campaign
The city proclaimed Oct. 4–10 as Fire Prevention Week, highlighting the campaign “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging is a Superpower.” The presentation focused on safe charging practices for lithium-ion battery-powered devices, including phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes and scooters.
The proclamation encouraged residents to:
- Use manufacturer-approved chargers.
- Charge devices on hard, flat surfaces and keep them away from beds and other soft surfaces.
- Watch for warning signs such as excessive heat, swelling, smoke or unusual odors.
- Charge larger battery-powered devices away from exits and areas that could obstruct escape.
Holcomb also introduced Fire Pup, a new character that will appear at community events and some school shows.
Police technology
Council members approved the consent agenda, which included the proposed purchase of 13 Panasonic Toughbook computers from BAYCOM for police patrol vehicles. The staff report listed a cost of $61,607, including a five-year Protection Plus warranty.
According to the staff report, the computers are essential equipment used in police vehicles and are replaced every five years. The proposed purchase was arranged through a Texas Department of Information Resources cooperative purchasing program.
The consent agenda also included acceptance of the Capital Impact Fee Advisory Committee’s semiannual report. Cedar Hill collects impact fees from new development to help offset the cost of expanding water, wastewater and roadway infrastructure needed because of that development.
The committee’s Sept. 3 meeting minutes identified active impact-fee projects as a traffic signal at Calvert Drive and Joe Wilson Road and water-line replacement at East Pleasant Run Road and North Joe Wilson Road.
Utility Services employees
The council presented a proclamation designating Oct. 5–9 as Customer Service Week and recognizing the contributions of Utility Services employees.
Council member Alan E. Sims emphasized that residents’ interactions with frontline employees shape their impressions of the city organization.
“Behind me are people that are our frontline, the first ones that engage with our citizens,” Sims said. “The customer service that they provide is very, very important to how this entire organization is perceived.”
No one spoke during the citizens forum, and no online comments were reported.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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