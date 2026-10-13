Virginia Frances Smart Canterbury August 30, 1929 – October 5, 2026
October 13, 2026
Virginia Frances Smart was born on August 30, 1929, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Harold Benton Smart and Jessie Blanche Smart. She graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1947 and went on to attend Texas State College for Women, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1951, she married Alvin Houston Canterbury, and together they made their home in Irving, Texas. They welcomed their first daughter, Carolyn Marie, in 1953, followed by their second daughter, Susan Kathleen, in 1961.
Virginia’s working years included seven years with the Irving School System, where she served as a teacher’s aide at Lamar Junior High School. She later joined Texas State Bank, now Chase Bank, in Irving, where she worked until her retirement in February 1992. In addition to her career, Virginia spent many years serving in the nursery at First Baptist Church, where she had, as many would say, “a special way” with babies. Over the years, she wore many hats, including Ballet Mom, Dance Costume Seamstress, Brownie Leader, Cheerleading Mom, Band Mom, Softball Mom, and “Call-at-Anytime” Mom. She also enjoyed staying connected with others as the PTA President, Secretary of Irving Book Club and a Founding Member of The Canasta Club. Whether at work, church, or in her community and family, Virginia generously gave her time, talents, and heart. Most importantly, she never missed an opportunity to show up for her family with unwavering support and encouragement, no matter the occasion.
Virginia was an amazing, sweet, and caring person who consistently put others before herself. She was the first to bring a meal or send a card to comfort a friend, and she continued to show genuine care and concern for others well into her 97th year. A friend to so many, she never met a stranger and loved striking up conversations whenever the opportunity arose. Virginia always saw the best in people, and through her kindness and generosity, she made those around her feel valued and loved.
Virginia went on the live her final years in San Angelo, Texas in 2022 to be closer to family. She made lots of friends at Lyndale Senior Living Center and Park Plaza Nursing and Rehab where she resided during her last year. She continued to find ways to make a difference in the lives of those around her, whether by encouraging fellow residents to start recycling or inspiring a tradition of having residents make and sign birthday cards for one another. Through these simple but meaningful gestures, Virginia brought people together and made sure others felt cared for and remembered. Blue and purple were her favorite colors, a fitting reflection of Virginia herself, a woman who spent her life bringing color, joy, and kindness into the lives of everyone around her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Blanche Smart; her sister, Helen Brannon; and her husband, Alvin Canterbury.
She is survived by daughters Carolyn Martin and Susan Webb (Jim), Granddaughters Stephanie Faz (Matt), Lauren Webb Davis (Murphy), Grandson Austin Webb, Great Granddaughters Tristan and Emily McGuffin, and Ryn Faz.
Services will be under the direction of Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway (Highway 183), Irving, TX. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Irving, 403 South Main Street, Irving, TX, at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
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