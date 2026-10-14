Ride Free to Vote with STAR Transit
October 14, 2026
Terrell-- STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places during the upcoming local elections. All registered voters within the STAR Transit service area are eligible to ride free. The service area includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer.
Free rides to vote will be available weekdays during early voting, October 19–30. Service will also be available on Saturday, October 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell. Free rides on Election Day will be available Tuesday, November 3.
All STAR Transit services,including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow are eligible for this offer. To ride free, tell the bus operator or reservationist you are riding to and from the polls, or use the code Vote1126 on the STARNow App. Rides are subject to availability and must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone. Free rides are only available to voters traveling to and from the polls.
To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling agents are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, download the STARNow app free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se habla español.
For more information on voting locations, visit:
- Dallas County – www.DallasCountyVotes.org
- Kaufman County – www.KaufmanCounty.net/434/Current-Election-Information
- Rockwall County –www.RockwallVotes.com
“Every election, we hear from riders who want to vote but do not have a way to get there,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. “Offering free rides to the polls is a simple way we can help our neighbors take part, whether they vote early or on November 3. We are proud to support our community in making all voices heard.”
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About STAR Transit
Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest, not funded by sales tax. As a political subdivision of the State of Texas, STAR Transit provides over 260,000 rides annually using a fleet of 55 ADA-compliant vehicles.
Revenue is generated through federal and state grants, along with local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit offers safe, affordable, and reliable transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities—providing access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more.
With over 80 employees, the agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit www.STARtransit.org or call 877-631-5278.
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