High School Football Roundup
October 15, 2026
DeSoto pulled away from Lancaster, Coppell relied on a three-touchdown performance from its running back, and two Irving private-school programs recorded victories Friday, Oct. 9. Elsewhere, Duncanville won decisively, while Cedar Hill and Irving’s MacArthur and Cistercian teams suffered losses.
DeSoto and Lancaster
DeSoto 28, Lancaster 7
DeSoto turned a narrow halftime advantage into a 28–7 road victory over Lancaster in District 8-5A Division I play. The Eagles led 8–7 at the break, then gained separation in the second half, including a third-quarter defensive touchdown.
SaRod Baker scored two rushing touchdowns as DeSoto improved to 4–2 overall. The victory gave the Eagles the outright district lead.
Duncanville
Duncanville 45, Mansfield 7
Duncanville defeated Mansfield 45–7 at home Friday, bringing its overall record to 3–3. The Panthers generated nearly 600 yards of offense in the win.
The result returned Duncanville to the statewide Class 6A rankings at No. 25 in the following week’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll.
Cedar Hill
Mansfield Summit 41, Cedar Hill 19
Cedar Hill lost 41–19 on the road against Mansfield Summit at R.L. Anderson Stadium.
Coppell
Coppell 26, Plano 10
Coppell defeated Plano 26–10 at John Clark Stadium on Friday. Senior running back Jayden George scored three touchdowns, giving the Cowboys the scoring production they needed in a game.
Irving
Euless Trinity 52, Irving MacArthur 7
MacArthur lost 52–7 on the road against Euless Trinity on Friday.
Grand Prairie 37, Irving Nimitz 7
Grand Prairie defeated Nimitz 37–7 at home Thursday.
South Grand Prairie 54, Irving 6
South Grand Prairie won 54–6 against Irving on Thursday at Irving ISD’s stadium.
Lake Dallas 69, Ranchview 27
Ranchview fell 69–27 to Lake Dallas on Friday at Tommy Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Lake Dallas led 14–7 after the first quarter, then scored 20 points in the second to take a 34–13 halftime advantage.
TMI-Episcopal 50, Cistercian Prep 9
Cistercian traveled to San Antonio and fell 50–9 to TMI-Episcopal.
Faustina Academy 62, Ignite Community School–Mesquite 13
Faustina Academy defeated Ignite Community School–Mesquite 62–13 on Friday. The result extended the Falcons’ winning streak to 17 games.
The Highlands School 42, Garland Christian Academy 34
The Highlands School earned a 42–34 road victory over Garland Christian Academy on Friday.
Hutchins
Wilmer-Hutchins 50, Dallas Spruce 6
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated Dallas Spruce 50–6 at home Thursday.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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