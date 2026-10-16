Coppell seeks e-bike authority
October 16, 2026
Coppell — The Coppell City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Sept. 22 seeking Texas Municipal League (TML) support for legislation giving cities greater authority to regulate electric bicycles separately from traditional bicycles. Council members also explored improvements to the Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center and approved infrastructure and technology expenditures.
E-bike legislative request
Council member Don Carroll moved to approve the resolution, and council member Brianna Hinojosa-Smith seconded the motion. The council approved the motion. The measure is a legislative request, not an immediate change to local riding restrictions.
“If this is successful, there would be a differentiation between an e-bike and a bicycle, which is what we've been asking for,” Mayor Wes Mays said during the work-session discussion.
Staff said the proposal would amend Texas Transportation Code provisions that require e-bikes to be regulated the same as bicycles. The intended change would give municipalities greater flexibility over e-bike use on sidewalks, trail systems and other pedestrian facilities.
Staff explained that council approval allows the resolution to be submitted for consideration in TML’s legislative platform.
Wagon Wheel redesign
During the work session, council members gave informal direction to continue examining feasibility-study recommendations for the Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center. More information is expected in January, with council members requesting costs and underlying study data. No final design or construction funding was approved.
The Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center currently has seven dedicated tennis courts, 12 dedicated pickleball courts and three hybrid tennis courts that can accommodate six additional pickleball courts.
A conceptual redesign would eliminate hybrid courts, providing 10 dedicated tennis courts and 20 dedicated pickleball courts. Total tennis capacity would remain at 10, while total pickleball capacity would rise from 18 to 20.
Other options include an expanded clubhouse providing more indoor space during storms; a secondary building with restrooms, storage and possible meeting space; covered courts; parking changes addressing overflow into the soccer complex; and a redesigned gathering area.
Staff described heavy demand during weekday evenings and weekend mornings. Some children’s tennis classes consistently sell out and have monthly waiting lists. All of the courts are in use 55% of the time.
An expansion could maintain current operations with existing staff, while additional programming or a different operating model could warrant a staffing review.
Infrastructure and public safety
Council approved consent-agenda items A through R, excluding item Q—a proposed North Texas Toll Authority agreement for police services on a specified portion of the proposed North Texas Toll Authority. The agreement was deferred because it was not finalized.
Approved expenditures included:
Heather Glen drainage design: $423,000 with LJA Engineering, funded from the Drainage Utility District fund balance.
Concrete and drainage maintenance: $293,905.40 with C&J’s Designs and Solutions of East Texas, including $196,281.54 from the Infrastructure Maintenance Fund and $97,623.86 from the Drainage Utility District Fund.
Valve maintenance and repair: $97,800 annually with Machining & Valve Automation, through the Water/Sewer Fund.
Project management support: $100,000 with Shield Engineering Group, through the General Fund.
Fire station alerting: $125,000 for 9-1-1 equipment, emergency notification software and services from US Digital Designs by Honeywell, through the General Fund budget.
Staff said the fire alerting purchase would replace equipment at Fire Station 3, undergoing remodeling, and align with equipment at other city stations.
Personnel and technology
The consent agenda included an employment agreement with City Manager Michael S. Land and agreements for Presiding Judge Sandra White and Alternate Judges Kimberly Lafferty and Stephen Feil for terms ending Sept. 30, 2028. Council approved employee insurance and benefits contracts and accepted Daniel Frey’s resignation from the Ethics Review Panel.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Walker thanked Frey for his volunteer service and said Frey and his wife had moved out of the community.
Under necessary action from executive session, council approved $1,433,091.01 for audio and video hardware, software and services through the Public Education and Government, fund plus $105,761.30 for firewall licensing and maintenance through the Enterprise Solutions operating budget.
A council member said both purchases concerned city security, explaining why the related discussion had not occurred in open session.
Wellness and resident concerns
A subcommittee of Councilmembers Brianna Hinojosa-Smith, Kevin Nevels and Ramesh Premkumar reviewed wellness opportunities, including food choices at city facilities and events. Staff discussed school-based youth mental health resources and reported that 86% of city survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed that Coppell supports a healthy lifestyle.
Resident Atin Kulkarni requested ordinance restrictions for the Shops at Sandy Lake prohibiting restaurants, a patio and a drive-through, and asked the city to address reported cut-through traffic and illegal U-turns.
Resident Thomas Burrows raised traffic visibility, maintenance, lighting and emergency medical service concerns.
Project updates
City Manager Mike Land reported completed Royal Lane utility adjustments and installations, with subgrade preparation underway and concrete pouring expected in the following weeks. The remodeled Justice Center interior is being occupied while finishes continue on the addition. Structural steel and metal framing were underway at Fire Station 3.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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