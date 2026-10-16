NTTA TollTag expands access to seven more states
Newly Added Interoperable Networks
| State | Participating agency or toll facility listed by NTTA | Pennsylvania | Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
| Illinois | Illinois State Toll Highway Authority and Chicago Skyway
| Massachusetts | Massachusetts Department of Transportation
| North Carolina | North Carolina Turnpike Authority
| Indiana | Indiana Toll Road Concession Company; NTTA specifies that only some Indiana toll roads participate
| Maryland | Maryland Transportation Authority
| Ohio | Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
Billing and Vehicle Guidelines
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Automatic deductions and statements: NTTA says tolls on participating roads are automatically deducted from a TollTag account and appear on the monthly statement under the name of the out-of-state toll road.
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Choose one account: NTTA advises customers who have TollTag and an account in another toll system to choose which account to use, close the other account and remove the other windshield sticker.
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Do not transfer stickers: A TollTag is assigned to a specific vehicle. NTTA says removing the sticker destroys its embedded technology.
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Keep information current: Drivers should maintain a TollTag account in good standing, with current payment information and the correct vehicle license plate on file.
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Confirm route coverage: TollTag compatibility is not statewide in every state. Drivers should confirm planned routes through NTTA, especially when traveling in Indiana, Florida or Colorado.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.
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