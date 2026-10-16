Pedestrian struck and killed on I-30
October 16, 2026
Grand Prairie — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, on an Interstate 30 entrance ramp near MacArthur Boulevard.
The collision occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. on the entrance ramp to the eastbound I-30 TEXpress lanes, where a Kia SUV struck the pedestrian.
Grand Prairie Fire Department medics responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
Investigators said the pedestrian had been traveling in a vehicle that became disabled. The person exited the vehicle and began walking along the entrance ramp before being struck by the SUV.
The SUV driver was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the pedestrian’s identity after next of kin has been notified. The collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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