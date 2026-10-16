DeSoto bond projects face permit delays

DeSoto — In a marathon session that stretched past midnight, DeSoto ISD trustees voted 5-0 on Sept. 28 to launch a public application process to fill the Place 2 vacancy left by Trustee Chasiti McKissic’s resignation.
The meeting, which began at 6:31 p.m. and adjourned at 12:49 a.m. without public comments, covered a wide array of district business, including progress on the district’s $199,855 million bond program, unexpected permitting hurdles for high school athletic facilities, contractual questions around campus solar panels, and current financial standing.
Following an executive session, trustees established a formal procedure to accept public applications for the vacant Place 2 seat. The appointee would serve until the next regular trustee election. During the meeting, counsel said the Place 2 seat would next be on the ballot in May 2028.
Applicants must satisfy state legal eligibility requirements and submit all required documentation through the district’s legal firm submission portal by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16. The district plans to advertise the open seat across its website and social media platforms.
Jason Colley, Procedeo’s senior director program management, presented a comprehensive status update on the $199,855 million bond program across all approved propositions.
While educational specifications and total development guidelines are scheduled for board consideration in October, staff said the earlier process delay had been made up for West Middle School, Amber Terrace and Meadows. Separately, the planned November guaranteed maximum-price package includes West Middle School, Amber Terrace and Woodridge.
Contractors also shared a key update regarding athletic upgrades: the DeSoto High School track will receive a custom green encapsulation at no additional cost to the district. The color upgrade includes a five-year track-surface warranty.
However, trustees focused on permitting delays affecting DeSoto High School’s baseball, softball, and practice-field projects. Officials said the city’s permit comments required revisions to retain stormwater on site, including a proposed change from 12-inch to 36-inch underground drainage piping. Final permit approval and pricing for the revised work are pending.
Trustees also questioned how solar-panel removal had not been included in the prior facilities assessment. Officials said roof work at Meadows and Woodridge is limited where solar arrays remain in place, while funds have been set aside for roof patching and repairs after panels are removed. They said the district must resolve legal and contractual issues involving existing solar power-purchase agreements before moving forward with removal or relocation.
| Campus Project | Planned Scope & Infrastructure Upgrades | Frank Moates Elementary | Complete demolition and replacement with a new K-5 campus designed for 450 students.
| Cockrell Hill Elementary | Rooftop HVAC unit replacement, roofing, fire-alarm and public-address system upgrades, and potential interior/exterior improvements.
| Amber Terrace Elementary | Fire-alarm, public-address, rooftop HVAC, lighting, roofing, exterior canopy, and playground work.
| Meadows Elementary | Selective roof work, public-address system, rooftop HVAC units, new fire sprinkler system, ADA updates, and playground equipment.
In executive session, trustees consulted legal counsel regarding outstanding agreement balances and options for relocating, removing, or terminating the solar power contracts. No formal action on the solar agreement was taken during open session.
Trustees requested clearer construction schedules that identify projects as on track or delayed and discussed whether Bond Oversight Committee updates should occur monthly rather than on the committee’s existing quarterly cadence.
The next Bond Oversight Committee meeting was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Dr. Felicia Williams, executive director of research, evaluation, and design, reported a district-wide enrollment of 5,374 students as of late morning Sept. 28. This figure aligns closely with the adopted budget target of 5,363 students, though it reflects a decline from the 5,564 students enrolled on the same date last year.
Interim Chief Business Officer Saundra Scott delivered an update on the district's financial standing:
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Cash Position: Scott reported that the district had $5.2 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 28.
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TEA Adjustment: She said the presentation reflected a Texas Education Agency adjustment of about $2.1 million.
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State Revenue Disbursements: The district received a $7.7 million TEA payment on Sept. 25, with an additional $5.9 million payment anticipated in October.
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Local Operations: Scott said the district would rely heavily on local property-tax collections from October through February, because the next TEA payment is not expected until August.
Trustees discussed ongoing monitoring of average daily attendance and budget expenditures, alongside potential long-term facility optimization and property disposition options.
Elizabeth Bostic, grant and special revenue manager, reported that approximately $2.63 million was posted across 17 distinct funds during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025–26 (April through June). Highlights included summer STEM camps serving 110 students in grades 2 through 7 and the Texas Trust Financial Literacy program that recorded 20,000 mastered math skills.
In official actions, the board unanimously (5-0) approved the appointment of Shante Duren as director of the Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities (LASO) grant program. The board also approved the Education Service Center Region 10 contract for 2026–27 by a 5-2 vote.
Trustees approved a one-year Frontline ERP and student-information-system agreement totaling about $273,000. Board members raised concerns that the renewal was not brought before trustees before its July 1 start date, although staff said no payment had been. District staff described ongoing service issues and said they hoped to transition to another system when funding permits. Trustees renewed a request for a fuller assessment of alternatives and long-term system costs.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.