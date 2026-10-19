Early Vote Information for the Upcoming -- November 3rd General & Joint Election
Dallas– Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams reminds eligible voters that early voting for the November 3rd General & Joint Election begins Monday, October 19th, and ends Friday, October 30th. Any Dallas County eligible voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. Dallas County voters can find their sample ballot online at DallasCountyVotes.org or by following this link - Sample Ballot.
“Early voting is the easiest way to make your voice heard,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams. “With 84 vote centers open across Dallas County, you can vote wherever is most convenient for you, whether that’s near home, work, or school. We encourage every eligible voter to make a plan and vote early.”
There will be 84 vote centers across Dallas County during early voting. A complete list of those locations can be found by following this link - Early Voting Center List. Voters can also find their nearest early vote location with DCED's Early Voting Location Finder.
Alternatively, voters who meet one of the following qualifications can vote by mail
- 65 years of age or older on Election Day
- Person with a disability (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))
- Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day
- Civilly Committed Under 841, Health and Safety Code
- Out of the county during the entire election including early voting
- Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
The deadline to return the Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) to vote in the November 3rd General & Joint Elections is Friday, October 23.
For this press release in Spanish: Comunicado De Prensa
For this press release in Vietnamese: THÔNG BÁO BÁO CHÍ
For more information visit DallasCountyVotes.org.
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