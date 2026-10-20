Dallas County Sets Record for Single Day Early Voting Turnout
October 20, 2026
Dallas--Dallas County voters made history yesterday as early voting opened for the November 3, 2026 General Election. Over 76,000 voters casted ballots yesterday, the most ever recorded on a single day of early voting in Dallas County.
“Dallas County voters showed up in record numbers yesterday, and we want to keep that momentum going,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams. “If you haven’t voted yet, make a plan to vote. Every voter in Dallas County can vote at any early voting location, so find the one that works best for you.”
Early voting continues through Friday, October 30. Locations and hours are available at DallasCountyVotes.org.
SOURCE Dallas County Election Department
“Dallas County voters showed up in record numbers yesterday, and we want to keep that momentum going,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams. “If you haven’t voted yet, make a plan to vote. Every voter in Dallas County can vote at any early voting location, so find the one that works best for you.”
Early voting continues through Friday, October 30. Locations and hours are available at DallasCountyVotes.org.
SOURCE Dallas County Election Department