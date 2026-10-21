High School Football Roundup
October 21, 2026
Lancaster and DeSoto recorded shutouts, Duncanville defeated Crowley, and Irving MacArthur won a high-scoring matchup against Grand Prairie during varsity football action Oct. 15–16. Cedar Hill opened the slate with a Thursday victory, while South Grand Prairie, Trinity Leadership and Faustina Academy also earned wins.
DeSoto
DeSoto 54, Mansfield Summit 0
DeSoto defeated Mansfield Summit 54–0 on Friday, Oct. 16. The Eagles joined Lancaster in holding their opponent scoreless.
Lancaster
Lancaster 75, Cleburne 0
Lancaster defeated Cleburne 75–0 on Friday. The Tigers recorded the largest winning margin among the results included in this roundup.
Duncanville
Duncanville 28, Crowley 15
Duncanville defeated Crowley 28–15 on Friday.
Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 39, Mansfield Legacy 23
Cedar Hill defeated Mansfield Legacy 39–23 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Trinity Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6
Trinity Leadership defeated Inspired Vision 44–6 on Friday.
Waco Christian 49, Newman International Academy 36
Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill fell to Waco Christian 49–36 on Friday.
Coppell
Lake Highlands 27, Coppell 19
Coppell lost to Lake Highlands 27–19 on Friday.
Grand Prairie
South Grand Prairie 40, Haltom 15
South Grand Prairie defeated Haltom 40–15 on Friday.
Irving MacArthur 62, Grand Prairie 36
Grand Prairie fell to Irving MacArthur 62–36 on Friday. The teams combined for 98 points.
Irving
Hurst L.D. Bell 64, Irving 0
Irving High lost to Hurst L.D. Bell 64–0 on Friday.
Euless Trinity 49, Irving Nimitz 3
Nimitz fell to Euless Trinity 49–3 on Friday.
Aubrey 66, Ranchview 14
Ranchview lost to Aubrey 66–14 on Friday.
Faustina Academy 47, Dallas Academy 0
Faustina Academy defeated Dallas Academy 47–0 on Friday, giving the Falcons a shutout victory.
Wylie Prep Academy 44, The Highlands School 34
The Highlands School lost to Wylie Prep Academy 44–34 on Friday.
Trinity Valley 49, Cistercian 14
Cistercian Preparatory School lost to Trinity Valley on Friday.
Hutchins Area
Wilmer-Hutchins 43, Dallas Conrad 0
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated Dallas Conrad 43–0 on Thursday.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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