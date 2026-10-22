Pet of the week
October 22, 2026
Meet Falin, the delightful adult cat who brings a bundle of joy to everyone around her. Known for her cuddly nature, she loves snuggling up for some cozy time. Falin's curiosity keeps her exploring every nook and cranny, always on the lookout for new adventures. If you are interested in adoption please email the Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-293-7387.
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