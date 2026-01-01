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Arts & Entertainment
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Cedar Hill
DeSoto
Duncanville
Education
Government
Hutchins
Lancaster
Life Tributes
News
News
Coppell
DFW International
Dallas
Grand Prarie
Irving
State News
Opinion
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Hospital unveils renovated women’s unit
by Leann Callaway
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