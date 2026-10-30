High School Football Roundup
October 30, 2026
North Texas—DeSoto defeated Cedar Hill 51–6, Coppell topped Plano West 37–10 and Waxahachie edged Duncanville 35–28 during high school football action Oct. 22–23. Irving MacArthur also earned a crosstown victory over Nimitz, while Ranchview won a one-point contest against Godley.maxpreps+4
Irving: MacArthur wins crosstown matchup
Irving MacArthur defeated Nimitz 47–23 on Friday, Oct. 23, in a matchup between Irving ISD rivals.
Ranchview edged Godley 49–48 on Thursday, Oct. 22, while Irving High fell to Haltom 60–0.sports.
In private-school competition Friday, Faustina Academy defeated Methodist Children’s Home 56–6, while Cistercian Preparatory lost to St. Andrew’s 40–14. The Highlands School faced Ovilla Christian, winning 66-18.
Coppell defeats Plano West
Coppell defeated visiting Plano West 37–10 at Buddy Echols Field.
DeSoto tops Cedar Hill
DeSoto earned a 51–6 road victory over Cedar Hill.
Cedar Hill’s Trinity Leadership was credited with a forfeit victory over Gateway Charter Academy.
Wilmer-Hutchins shuts out Carter
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated Dallas Carter 35–0 at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium.
Lancaster earns victory
Lancaster defeated Burleson Centennial 55–14, improving to 6–2 overall.
Duncanville falls to Waxahachie
Duncanville lost to host Waxahachie 35–28. Waxahachie led 35–14 at halftime before Duncanville scored 14 unanswered points in the second half.
Grand Prairie teams fall
Grand Prairie lost to Euless Trinity 52–7 at HEB Pennington Field. South Grand Prairie fell to visiting Hurst L.D. Bell 31–20.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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