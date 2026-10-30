Council denies short-term rental requests near school
October 30, 2026
Irving — The Irving City Council unanimously rejected short-term rental requests for homes on Cox Drive and Sam Hill Street on Oct. 8 after residents argued that rotating guests could disrupt established neighborhoods near MacArthur High School.
The applicants defended their management practices and offered operating conditions to address neighborhood concerns. Lydia Hong cited her experience managing short-term rentals, while Juan Martinez pointed to his operating history at the Sam Hill property.
The requests sought conditional use permits for 620 Cox Drive and 910 Sam Hill Street, both in single-family residential districts.
Owner asks for review
Prior to the council vote, Hong, owner of 620 Cox Drive, asked the council to evaluate her application fairly and distinguish concerns about potential problems from evidence of violations.
“I believe property should be evaluated on facts, compliance, responsible management, not general opinion or speculation,” Hong said.
Hong described herself as an experienced short-term rental operator with five-star guest reviews. She proposed a six-person occupancy limit, no parties or events, parking restricted to her property, quiet hours beginning at 10 p.m., noise monitoring and exterior security cameras.
She said she would screen guests, respond promptly to complaints and take responsibility for enforcing the rules.
“The responsibility is mine,” Hong said, pledging to address concerns immediately and protect her neighbors’ peace.
Another speaker supporting the application, who identified himself as a co-owner, argued that residents should receive consistent treatment under city rules. During rebuttal, he displayed photographs he said showed a large neighborhood gathering with a live band and questioned why a rental limited to six guests should face objections about crowds and noise.
Opponents said their concerns centered on preserving the street’s residential character.
John Christopher Arrington, a longtime Irving resident whose fence adjoins the property, described noise, crowds and litter he attributed to other nearby short-term rentals. He acknowledged that he did not know what would happen at Hong’s property.
“I don’t want beer cans in my backyard. I don’t want rowdy people next door, because we live in a neighborhood,” Arrington said.
Cox Drive resident Melissa Burnham said her children regularly rollerblade, bike and ride scooters on the street. She also cited students walking to and from MacArthur High School.
“I would argue that Cox Drive and the adjoining neighborhoods are some of the safest and most peaceful neighborhoods in all of Irving,” Burnham said. “So, an Airbnb here would absolutely be out of place.”
Burnham argued that frequent guest turnover could increase traffic and undermine neighbors’ sense of security. She questioned whether an owner could prevent disruptive behavior or respond before it affected surrounding homes.
Cox Drive resident Klaus Milbitz urged the council to consider restrictions on how close short-term rentals could operate to schools.
“Opposition is over 20% within 200 feet,” Mayor Al Zapanta said. “A supermajority is required for approval. That's seven votes.”
The council instead voted unanimously to deny the permit.
Sam Hill applicant
Juan Martinez asked the council to approve the request for 910 Sam Hill Street.
“I began the Airbnb in March, and no neighbor has contacted me with any complaint about noise, trash, or any guest behavior,” he said. “I recognize that this does not eliminate every concern, but I believe it demonstrates the care I have taken.”
He said he carefully reviewed reservations, maintained exterior cameras at the front and back of the property, and had given a neighbor his personal phone number.
Martinez offered to accept enforceable conditions governing parties, quiet hours, occupancy, parking and responses to neighborhood concerns.
Three residents spoke against the request, citing the home’s proximity to MacArthur High School, neighborhood stability and concerns about unfamiliar guests.
Sam Hill Street resident Jerri Kotrulja said the property backs directly onto the school and that children frequently walk along the street.
Joe Tarver, who said he was marking 50 years on Sam Hill Street, urged council members to preserve the neighborhood as a place people call home.
John Del Rio, a resident of about 31 years, argued that neighbors and police would bear the burden of responding if problems occurred.
The council unanimously denied the Sam Hill Street request.
Other business
Council members also accepted a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant and approved a $6,651,681 water and wastewater improvement contract for Hilburn Court, Irving Heights and Shady Grove Road. They authorized $30,400 in preconstruction services for renovation of the Joint Public Safety Facility. Those items were part of the consent agenda.
The city recognized fourth-grade artists through its annual Disability Poster Contest, which Irving ISD, Parks and Recreation and the Irving Advisory Committee on Disabilities sponsored in recognition of Disability Awareness Month. Organizers praised the students’ creativity and participation.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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