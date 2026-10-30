Board names Dr. Elna Davis lone finalist for superintendent
October 30, 2026
DeSoto—The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday, Oct. 26, to name Interim Superintendent Dr. Elna Davis as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent of schools position.
The decision marks the next step in the district’s superintendent selection process as DeSoto ISD continues its focus on academic achievement, organizational stability and providing scholars with opportunities to succeed.
Davis, who began serving as interim superintendent Sept. 14, brings more than 30 years of public education experience, including superintendent and cabinet-level leadership roles.
Under Texas Government Code Section 552.126, the Board of Trustees must provide public notice of the finalist’s name at least 21 days before taking final action on the superintendent’s employment. Davis will continue serving as interim superintendent during this period.
The board may consider final approval of Davis’ employment as superintendent after the required notice period has been satisfied.
Focused on student success
Before joining DeSoto ISD, Davis served as superintendent of Tarkington ISD, where the district’s College, Career, and Military Readiness outcomes increased from 71% to 99%, while its graduation rate improved from 93.9% to 98.3%.
During her tenure, Davis also helped secure approximately $3.8 million in grant funding and led a debt restructuring effort that saved nearly $1 million while reducing repayment obligations by seven years.
Before serving in Tarkington ISD, Davis spent a decade in Grand Prairie ISD, holding several leadership positions, including area superintendent, chief of schools and executive director. In those roles, she supported campus improvement efforts and initiatives focused on academic performance and organizational effectiveness.
Earlier in her career, Davis spent 17 years in Mansfield ISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. During her tenure as a campus principal, her school earned recognition from the Texas Business and Education Coalition for ranking among the top 10% of schools in Texas for five consecutive years.
Building a foundation
Davis’ leadership philosophy centers on the belief that every scholar deserves the opportunity to succeed. She describes herself as an “every scholar, every day” leader, emphasizing high expectations, meaningful relationships, collaboration and continuous improvement.
Since assuming the interim superintendent role, Davis has been responsible for overseeing district operations and supporting the systems that serve scholars, educators and families.
As the superintendent selection process continues, DeSoto ISD remains committed to strengthening academic outcomes, supporting educators, maintaining responsible stewardship of district resources and fostering meaningful partnerships with families and the communities of DeSoto and Glenn Heights.
The district will provide additional information regarding the superintendent selection process and any subsequent board action as it becomes available.
SOURCE DeSoto Independent School District
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