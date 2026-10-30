Visit Irving honors 14 High-Spirited Citizens
October 30, 2026
Irving — Fourteen Irving residents were honored for their volunteer service and contributions to the community during the annual High-Spirited Citizen Awards Ceremony and Luncheon Oct. 13 at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.
The 2026 High-Spirited Citizen honorees are: John Barbosa; Dr. Bob and Sunny Bettis; Ann Gibson; Ricky Lightfoot; Bruce Miller; Kevin Morrow; Benedict Parks; Diana Pfaff; Joe Philipp; Randy Randle; Rick and Melanie Stopfer; and Heather Stroup.
“This is an outstanding group of Irving residents who truly embody the spirit of volunteerism,” said Sam Reed, chairman of the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. “Their contributions of time, talent and energy make a positive impact throughout Irving, and we are proud to recognize them for the many ways they serve our community.”
A tradition of giving back
The Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau established the High-Spirited Citizen program in 1988 to recognize and encourage volunteerism in Irving. Since then, more than 500 Irving residents have received the honor.
High-Spirited Citizens serve Irving in a wide variety of ways, united by a willingness to give their time and talents to others. This year’s honorees have helped preserve Irving’s history, supported students and schools, strengthened neighborhoods, served on civic boards and commissions, championed local nonprofits and businesses, supported the arts and health care, and volunteered at community events.
“Reading these nominations is a reminder of how much our community benefits from people who are willing to step up, get involved, and make a difference,” said Cambria Jones, chair of the ICVB Board of Directors Community Engagement Committee. “What stands out is not only the impact of their contributions, but the thought and commitment they put into serving others. Each honoree has found their own way to make Irving a stronger community, and I’m proud that we have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate them.”
Community leaders join celebration
FOX 4 anchor Brandon Todd served as emcee for the luncheon. Along with congratulating the honorees, he shared his enthusiasm for his station’s upcoming move to new studios in Irving.
Irving Mayor Albert C. Zapanta and members of the Irving City Council joined ICVB Board members and other guests at the luncheon to celebrate this year’s honorees. The 2026 High-Spirited Citizens also will be recognized through participation in the City of Irving’s annual Holiday Parade this December.
Nominate a High-Spirited Citizen
Anyone may nominate an individual or group for the High-Spirited Citizen Award. Nominations are considered by the ICVB Board of Directors Community Engagement Committee, with final approval by the full ICVB Board of Directors. To nominate a High-Spirited Citizen, visit IrvingHighSpirited.com.
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