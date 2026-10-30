The Table–Irving, church partnership helps residents
October 30, 2026
Irving — A partnership between The Table–Irving and Irving Bible Church is helping residents move into housing, access support services and meet everyday needs, from school uniforms to Thanksgiving groceries.
The Table’s housing program has helped approximately 150 people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity move into housing during the past three years. Irving Bible Church has funded transitional hotel stays in the majority of those cases, while The Table helps participants navigate the housing process and provides continued support after they move.
“Money doesn't change lives, relationships change lives, and sometimes money is required,” said Shannon Pugh, care and mobilization pastor at Irving Bible Church.
A path toward housing
Many participants begin the housing program with a 28-day stay at a partnering hotel, costing approximately $1,100 per person. The temporary stay gives participants time to save money for an apartment deposit and first month’s rent.
Participants then sign their own leases and take responsibility for ongoing rent. The Table helps connect them with affordable housing and continues offering resources, including food assistance, counseling and financial coaching.
The approach combines Irving Bible Church’s financial support with The Table’s case management and relationships with participants.
Pugh said knowing that a person has been identified, a plan is in place and support will continue gives the church confidence “that that money is going to be impactful and life-changing.”
Support for students and families
The partnership also reaches residents who need help with school supplies and food.
The Table’s 2025 partnership with Irving Bible Church distributed more than 1,200 backpacks and school uniforms.
The partnership helped distribute more than 500 Thanksgiving meal bags, each containing groceries and a $25 gift card families could use toward the meat of their choice.
The Thanksgiving distribution took place at the Southeast Irving Community Center, The Table’s base of operations, at 1712 Carl Road.
Meeting needs
The Table was founded in March 2023 as an innovative faith community focused on building relationships outside a traditional church setting.
Its work centers on neighbors experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, families facing financial difficulties, people recovering from addiction and individuals affected by significant trauma.
Resources include a food pantry, clothing assistance, counseling, support groups, legal assistance and a community garden. Counseling is provided by the Watershed Initiative and a monthly low-cost legal aid center through Administer Justice.
The Table has worked with more than 30 nonprofits, businesses, churches and individuals. Its partnership with Irving Bible Church reflects a shared approach: supporting organizations already positioned to meet particular needs rather than duplicating their work.
“What we can't and/or shouldn't [do] as a church, we should be partnering with other organizations to do,” Pugh said.
Irving Bible Church also provides practical assistance through its ministries, including a food pantry and a Care Closet supported through donations and benevolence funds.
Pugh said the church wants people to understand that “Jesus cares about their day-to day lives just as much as he cares about their souls.”
Beyond church walls
Irving Bible Church recognizes that its staff cannot develop close relationships with every person seeking assistance. Partnering with organizations such as The Table allows financial help to be paired with ongoing personal support.
Pugh said the partnership does not depend on recipients eventually attending Irving Bible Church or recognizing its role.
“We don't care if nobody ever knows that it's Irving Bible Church,” she said.
For The Table, the work reflects a guiding principle: “Relationships change lives.”
SOURCE The Table–Irving
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