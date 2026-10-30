Teacher receives 2026 Yale Educator Award
October 30, 2026
Irving—When Paola Rosas walked into Jennifer Espinoza’s classroom at MacArthur High School, she found more than a teacher. She found someone who would help her discover her passion for science, a path that took her from MacArthur to Yale University.
Now Rosas, a 2026 MacArthur graduate and current Yale student, is ensuring her former teacher receives recognition of her work.
Rosas nominated Espinoza for the 2026 Yale Educator Award. The honor, presented by the Yale University Office of Undergraduate Admissions recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who inspire and support their students.
This year, Yale received 307 nominations representing 38 states and 20 countries. 50 teachers and 17 counselors were selected to receive the award, including Espinoza.
Espinoza has spent 21 years in education, including 14 years at MacArthur High School. She currently teaches AP Chemistry, AP Biology and Honors Chemistry, serves as science department chair and coaches Academic Decathlon.
“I believe she was someone who truly loved to teach,” Rosas said. “I enjoyed sitting in her class and seeing how passionate she was with her subject, but it was more inspiring seeing how much she cared about teaching.”
Rosas remembers a teacher who made science engaging and encouraged students to connect concepts, but she also remembers what students did not always see the hours Espinoza devoted to helping them succeed, including tutoring before and after school and even spending Saturdays conducting review sessions.
“She was doing so much behind the scenes to support every one of her students,” Rosas said. “So I believed it was her turn to be given that same amount of gratitude.”
Due to Espinoza’s influence, Rosas added that she will potentially be majoring in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale.
For Espinoza, learning that a former student had nominated her made the recognition especially meaningful.
“Some people only dream about meeting their favorite scientist,” Espinoza said. “I get to teach my favorite scientists every day.”
SOURCE Irving ISD
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