Lancaster earns national reaccreditation in parks and recreation
October 30, 2026
Lancaster — The city of Lancaster has earned national reaccreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA), reaffirming its commitment to quality parks, recreation programs and services. The recognition was awarded during the 2026 National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Annual Conference.
Lancaster first achieved CAPRA accreditation in October 2020. This year’s reaccreditation recognizes the city’s continued adherence to national standards and its ongoing work to strengthen operations, accountability and service to the community.
CAPRA is the only national accreditation program for park and recreation agencies. It evaluates an agency’s operations, management and community services through standards addressing administration, planning, financial management, facilities, programs, safety and other essential functions.
For the 2026 review, agencies were evaluated against a framework of 154 standards. Reaccreditation requires compliance with all 36 fundamental standards and at least 95 percent of the remaining 118 standards. The review process includes a comprehensive self-assessment, supporting documentation, evaluation by trained peer reviewers and a hearing before the commission.
For Lancaster residents, reaccreditation reflects the professional practices that support the city’s parks, recreational facilities and programming. These services provide opportunities to stay active, learn new skills, enjoy outdoor spaces and build connections across generations.
The achievement also recognizes the work of city staff to maintain national standards while responding to community needs. Reaccreditation reinforces an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and responsible stewardship of public resources.
SOURCE City of Lancaster
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