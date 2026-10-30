Eerie Irving offers Halloween fun
October 30, 2026
Irving — Carnival rides, a haunted walk-through and pumpkin giveaways were all part of the fun when the city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted Eerie Irving on at Trinity View Park on Oct. 24.
Families could explore an interactive, spooky-themed walk-through, play carnival games, and enjoy rides and inflatables. Face painters, balloon artists and a live DJ added to the fun.
Photo opportunities and pumpkin giveaways rounded out the activities.
The annual festival draws more than 4,000 visitors to the park for an evening of Halloween entertainment.
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