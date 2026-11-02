Election Day Is November 3: Dallas County Voters Can Vote at Any Vote Center

Dallas County Elections encourages voters to check their registration status, find a convenient Vote Center and be prepared for Election Day
DALLAS – Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and the Dallas County Elections Department is reminding voters that they can cast their ballot at any Dallas County Vote Center on Election Day, regardless of where they live in the county.
For the November 3 General and Joint Election, voters have the flexibility to choose the Dallas County Vote Center that is most convenient for them. Voters are encouraged to plan ahead by checking Vote Center locations and hours at DallasCountyVotes.org before heading out to vote.
Voters are also encouraged to check their voter registration status before voting and make sure their residence information is current. Voters should pay particular attention if their status is listed as “Suspense.” A voter who still lives in Dallas County and has a Suspense status is still registered and is eligible to vote.
They must complete a Statement of Residence at a Vote Center to confirm or update their address and vote if otherwise eligible.
“Election Day is the final opportunity for Dallas County voters to make their voices heard in the November 3 election,” said Paul Adams, Election Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department. “We want voters to know they have the flexibility to choose any Dallas County Vote Center on Election Day. We encourage everyone to check their registration status and Vote Center information ahead of time so they can arrive prepared and ready to vote.”
What Dallas County Voters Need to Know for Election Day
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Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026
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Where to Vote: Dallas County voters may vote at any Dallas County Vote Center on Election Day.
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Check Your Status: Check your voter registration status before heading to vote. If your status is listed as “Suspense” and you still live in Dallas County, you are still eligible to vote and can complete a Statement of Residence at a Vote Center.
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Plan Ahead: Review Vote Center locations and hours before leaving to vote.
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Voter Information: Visit DallasCountyVotes.org for current election information.
If you did not vote during Early Voting, Election Day is another opportunity to cast your ballot.
Dallas County Elections encourages voters to make a plan, choose a convenient Vote Center and be prepared to vote on November 3.
For election information, voter registration status, Vote Center locations and hours, visit DallasCountyVotes.org.
Source Dallas County Elections Department