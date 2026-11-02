Josephine M. Dunn
November 02, 2026
Josephine M. Dunn, age 94, of Grove City, formerly of Irving, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Orchard Manor, following a six-month illness.
Josephine was born on May 22, 1932, in Brownsville, Texas, to Joseph and Victoria (Cavazos) Butz. She married Charles E. Dunn in October 1961, and they shared many wonderful years together until his passing on November 5, 2022.
Josephine was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Irving, Texas. She devoted her professional career to education, working as a teacher of special needs children as well as first- and second-grade students in the Irving Independent School District.
Josephine was also an active member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed giving her time volunteering at the Senior Center in Irving. She had a love for traveling and treasured the experiences and memories made along the way.
In 2020, Josephine and her husband relocated to Grove City to be closer to family and enjoy their later years surrounded by loved ones.
She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her son, Richard Grimes and his wife, Judith, of Grove City; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Brent) Slocum and Ryan Cody Grimes; and three great-granddaughters, Scarlet, Jade, and Hensley.
Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles, and three sisters.
Funeral Service: A private service will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Avenue, Grove City, PA 16127.
Burial: Josephine will be laid to rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, on November 13, 2026, at 11 a.m.
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