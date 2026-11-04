High School Football Roundup
November 04, 2026
North Texas — Coppell and DeSoto each scored 76 points, while Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie reached the 60-point mark during high school football action Oct. 29–30. Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Duncanville, Ranchview and Wilmer-Hutchins also earned victories.
Irving and Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie defeated Irving 61-26, while South Grand Prairie shut out Irving Nimitz 60-0. Hurst L.D. Bell defeated Irving MacArthur 64-10.
Ranchview added a victory for Irving-area teams, defeating River Oaks Castleberry 38-16.
Coppell
Coppell defeated Richardson 76-28 on Friday, improving to 7-2 overall.
Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Lancaster
DeSoto shut out Mansfield Legacy 76-0, while Cedar Hill defeated Cleburne 44-13. Lancaster added a 41-28 victory over Midlothian.
Duncanville
Duncanville defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge 35-16 in Friday’s action.
Wilmer-Hutchins
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated North Dallas 56-0 on Thursday, Oct. 29.nbcdfw+1
Private-School Action
Arlington Oakridge defeated Irving Cistercian Preparatory 46-7 in Southwest Preparatory Conference play.
Faustina Academy defeated Grayson Christian 56-6.
The Highlands School lost to Lone Star North 52-58.
Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill lost their game against Maypearl High School 0-56.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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