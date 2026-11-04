High School Football Roundup

November 04, 2026

North Texas — Coppell and DeSoto each scored 76 points, while Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie reached the 60-point mark during high school football action Oct. 29–30. Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Duncanville, Ranchview and Wilmer-Hutchins also earned victories.

Irving and Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie defeated Irving 61-26, while South Grand Prairie shut out Irving Nimitz 60-0. Hurst L.D. Bell defeated Irving MacArthur 64-10.

Ranchview added a victory for Irving-area teams, defeating River Oaks Castleberry 38-16.

Coppell

Coppell defeated Richardson 76-28 on Friday, improving to 7-2 overall.

Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Lancaster

DeSoto shut out Mansfield Legacy 76-0, while Cedar Hill defeated Cleburne 44-13. Lancaster added a 41-28 victory over Midlothian.

Duncanville

Duncanville defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge 35-16 in Friday’s action.

Wilmer-Hutchins

Wilmer-Hutchins defeated North Dallas 56-0 on Thursday, Oct. 29.nbcdfw+1

Private-School Action

Arlington Oakridge defeated Irving Cistercian Preparatory 46-7 in Southwest Preparatory Conference play.

Faustina Academy defeated Grayson Christian 56-6.

The Highlands School lost to Lone Star North 52-58.

Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill lost their game against Maypearl High School 0-56.

This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.