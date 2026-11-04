Dallas County voters reject homelessness tax increase
November 04, 2026
Dallas County — Voters rejected a proposed tax increase for homelessness services and an Irving school bond package while returning Dallas County’s Democratic leadership to office in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to unofficial results.
Dallas County recorded 791,657 ballots cast, representing 52.85% of registered voters.
James Talarico projected to win
Democrat James Talarico is projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton in Texas’ U.S. Senate election, while Republican Karen Bryant Phillips retained the Smith County clerk’s office, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial statewide Senate results updated at 12:54 a.m. CST Wednesday reported 4,979,854 votes for Talarico, 4,103,742 for Paxton and 169,395 for Libertarian Ted Brown. Talarico’s advantage stood at 876,112 votes.
The Texas Tribune also reported Talarico’s victory, describing it as the first U.S. Senate win for a Texas Democrat since 1988.
Democrats win major statewide offices
Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who conceded Tuesday night. Democrat Vikki Goodwin won the lieutenant governor’s race against incumbent Dan Patrick, and Democrat Nathan Johnson defeated Republican Mayes Middleton for attorney general.
Homelessness tax increase
Dallas County’s proposed homelessness tax increase failed with 364,685 votes against it, or 51.9%, and 338,375 votes in favor, or 48.1%, according to unofficial results.
The proposal would have increased the county property-tax rate by 2.4 cents per $100 of taxable value to support homelessness initiatives, including housing assistance and related services.
Jenkins wins fifth term
Democratic County Judge Clay Jenkins won another term against Republican challenger Mike Immler. Jenkins received 538,581 votes, or 70.1%, compared with Immler’s 229,416 votes, or 29.9%.
Democrat Damarcus L. Offord won the open county clerk’s race, receiving 525,923 votes, or 68.9%, against Republican Skye Garcia’s 237,739 votes, or 31.1%. Offord will succeed John Warren, who did not seek another term after two decades in office.
Pitre and Medrano reelected
Former state district judge Amber Givens won the Dallas County district attorney’s race against John Creuzot.
District Clerk Felicia Pitre defeated Republican Dave Muehlhaeusler, while County Treasurer Pauline Medrano defeated Republican Corsandra Brigham-Phelps to secure a fourth term.
Garcia and Sommerman
County Commissioner Elba Garcia ran unopposed to secure a fifth term. In the District 2 commissioner contest, incumbent Andrew Sommerman defeated Republican Barry Wernick to secure a second term.
Irving ISD voters reject bond
Voters rejected all four propositions in Irving ISD’s nearly $1 billion bond package. The largest proposal sought more than $550 million for new elementary and middle schools and districtwide improvements.
Turnout exceeds half of registered voters
Slightly more than half of Dallas County’s registered voters participated in the election, with reported turnout of 52.85% and 791,657 ballots cast.
All results are unofficial. Final results will follow canvassing, usually about two weeks after an election.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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