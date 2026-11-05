Pet of the week
November 05, 2026
The pet of the week is He-Man. When he first arrived at his foster home, he was very sick, and there were times when his future was uncertain. But He-Man is a fighter. After countless vet visits, medications, and treatments, he not only pulled through, he blossomed into one of the most loving kittens. He loves to play and explore, but his favorite place is right next to his people. For the ultimate cuddle buddy to spend lazy afternoons watching football, movies, or simply relaxing at home, He-Man is your guy. For information please contact Irving Animal Services at adoptapet@irvingtx.gov or call (972) 721-2256.
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