Calendar November 8-14

Alan E. Sims Recreation Center
Join us every Sunday afternoon for an open play Mahjong program .
Skilled Trades and Readiness Classes
November 9, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) Program is a short-term training program preparing new-to-industry talent for entry-level careers in construction and the skilled trades.
The Page Turner's Bookclub
Location is the storytelling room.
285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100
VIRTUAL Author Talk with Paul Vigna
Join us for an eye-opening conversation with veteran journalist Paul Vigna as we examine his provocative book, The Almightier: How Money Became God, Greed Became Virtue, and Debt Became Sin.
November 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Gather your friends, bring your favorite blaster, and get ready for an evening of epic Nerf battles and outdoor fun.
Join us to help remove pesky privet throughout the Signature Park and restore the natural habitat. We are limited to 20 volunteers and volunteers must be 10 years old or older.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
On every second Saturday, guests are invited to stop by the Nature Nook inside the Gift Shop to meet one of our resident education animals.
Children of all ages can read to friendly, trained service dogs.
Choose from a variety of gently used DVDs, books, magazines, and puzzles!
Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing! For adults 18 and older.
Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class
Skills covered in this course include first aid, common injury and illness signs and treatments, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.
November 14, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Coppell Farmers Market provides an opportunity for farmers and makers to sell the food they grow and produce
Handmade Harvest Craft Fair
November 14, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Coppell Senior & Community Center
Discover unique, one-of-a-kind gifts from talented local vendors, find something special for everyone on your list, and support local makers.
The Goals of Conservation and Restoration
Biodiversity Education Center
Join TPWD Urban Biologist, Sam Kieschnick, as he shares why conservation matters and how restoring natural spaces benefits both wildlife and our communities.
Lions Club SPOT Screening
November 14, 11:30- a.m. - 12 p.m.
Coppell Lions Club members will conduct a preliminary screening on children's eyes for various visual impairments. Eighty percent of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured. For children 6 months to 5 years old and any child with special needs.
Join the Coppell Writer's Group for an afternoon exploring the craft of writing.
November 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The Voices of Rock is a sensational musical group that pays homage to some of the greatest rock acts of all time. They bring to life the iconic songs of bands like Styx, Boston, Kansas, Starship, Toto, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and many more.
Friends Giving Donut Wars
November 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Teens ages 13–18 will compete in a fun donut decorating challenge while earning community service hours.
Create a sparkling, one-of-a-kind bookmark with us! No experience needed, no registration required, and all supplies will be provided.
November 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
This Spotlight Concert Series performance is perfect for a date night or an evening with friends. Purchase tickets in advance; tickets will not be available at the door.
15 minute sessions where kids can read aloud to trained therapy dogs. Reading to a dog is an encouraging, non-judgmental way for children to practice reading aloud. The library will also provide animatronic dogs for kids with dog fears or allergy restrictions.
Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas
Duncanville Public Library
Talk with a representative from Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. Learn about legal resources in general, including free legal advice and free civil legal services to eligible low-income families across North and West Texas.
HireAbility Resource Table
Duncanville Public Library
Stop by to learn about free workforce, career, and transition resources for young people aged 14 - 24 with disabilities and their families.
Come to our book club for adults!
With more than 40 food trucks and vendors serving gourmet dishes and sweet treats, and dozens of artisans showcasing handmade jewelry, art, and crafts, there's something for everyone!
Council Member John Lopez Town Hall Meeting
Join Council Member John Lopez for a District 4 Town Hall Meeting to address community interests.
November 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Honor our veterans and their families who have sacrificed to protect and defend this country. Lunch will be provided by the Rotary Clubs of Grand Prairie.
Learn about opportunities available to artists throughout Grand Prairie.
Farmers Market & Blood Drive
November 14, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more! The Carter Bloodcare bus will be stationed onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
This free, two-part workshop is designed to give participants both foundational knowledge and hands-on experience caring for trees.
November 9-30, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Add a thankful leaf to the tree in the library.
November 9-30, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cast a vote in the seasonal community public poll.
8th Annual Toyota Music Factory Run
Join AMPT Running Co for the 8th Annual Toyota Music Factory Run, benefiting Irving Police Association. All three courses are USATF certified and feature beautiful views of Las Colinas and Campion Trails.
Arbor Day Celebration 2026
November 8, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
A free family fun day at the park including tree giveaways, crafts, presentations and live entertainment by the Nimitz Jazz Band.
Irving Weiner Dog Fest + Meet Up
November 8, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bring your friends, family and four-legged besties for a fun-filled day by the water including Weiner dog races, pet portraits, food and drink and a local vendor market.
The Irving Symphonic Band presents their annual fall concert.
Veterans are invited to enjoy breakfast and receive a special memento.
Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony
A traditional Veterans Day ceremony featuring patriotic music, remarks by city officials, moments of reflection and a wreath-laying tribute.
17th Annual Irving Police & Fire Blue Christmas Pancake Breakfast
November 14, 8-10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast served by Irving firefighters, visit with Santa, and join in the fun with raffles and a silent auction! Proceeds help provide food and toys to Irving families in need during the holiday season.
NEA Big Read: Perspectives from Two Patriots
Members of the Sons of the American Revolution will share the story of Privateer Jonathan Haraden and will also display replicas of George Washington’s swords.
Discover surprising science in action, from volcanic eruptions to invisible messages.
Classically & Quintessentially American
From Ravel’s sparkling Piano Concerto in G to Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece “An American in Paris,” this concert will sweep you away with vibrant rhythms, bold harmonies, and unforgettable artistry.
Mindful Me: Stretch & Breath
Lancaster Recreation Center
Mindful Me is a simple mindfulness routine that helps children calm their bodies, focus their minds, and become more aware of their feelings.
Lancaster Recreation Center
Unleash your creativity at our art workshop designed just for teens in a space where imagination meets inspiration. No matter your skill level, this workshop is all about self-expression, making new friends, and having fun while bringing your ideas to life.
Lancaster Recreation Center
This class encourages children to express themselves while developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence. Participants will experiment with different art materials, colors, textures, and techniques while creating unique art pieces each week.
Extreme Green Trash Off Event
November 14, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dispose of unwanted items responsibly.
November 14, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Bring a pair of jeans and transform them into a one of a kind piece with retro flair. Student I.C.O.N.S. will provide sewing machines, fabrics, materials, and hands on instruction, so all you need is your creativity. Admission: $50 per person
Lancaster Recreation Center
Get ready for an afternoon of bowling, games, community fun and holiday giving!