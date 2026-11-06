Calendar November 8-14

November 06, 2026

Cedar Hill

 

Mahjong: Open Play

November 8, 1-5 p.m.

Alan E. Sims Recreation Center

Join us every Sunday afternoon for an open play Mahjong program .

 

Skilled Trades and Readiness Classes

November 9, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

119 N Lowrance Rd.

The Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) Program is a short-term training program preparing new-to-industry talent for entry-level careers in construction and the skilled trades. 

 

The Page Turner's Bookclub

November 10, 5-6 p.m.

Traphene Hickman Library

Location is the storytelling room.

 

City Council Meeting

November 10, 6 p.m.

285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100

 

VIRTUAL Author Talk with Paul Vigna

November 11, 1 p.m.

Virtual

Join us for an eye-opening conversation with veteran journalist Paul Vigna as we examine his provocative book, The Almightier: How Money Became God, Greed Became Virtue, and Debt Became Sin.

 

Nerf Night

November 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Virginia Weaver Park

Gather your friends, bring your favorite blaster, and get ready for an evening of epic Nerf battles and outdoor fun.

 

Fall Beautification Day

November 14, 8-11 a.m.

Signature Park

Join us to help remove pesky privet throughout the Signature Park and restore the natural habitat. We are limited to 20 volunteers and volunteers must be 10 years old or older. 

 

Animal Encounter

November 14, 11 a.m.

Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center

On every second Saturday, guests are invited to stop by the Nature Nook inside the Gift Shop to meet one of our resident education animals. 

 

Paws & Reading

November 14, 12-1 p.m.

Traphene Hickman Library

Children of all ages can read to friendly, trained service dogs.  

 

Coppell

 

Big Book Sale

November 8, 12-4 p.m.

Cozby Library 

Choose from a variety of gently used DVDs, books, magazines, and puzzles! 

 

Coppell Writers Group

November 9, 6:30-8 p.m.

Cozby Library 

Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing! For adults 18 and older.

 

Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, All Day

Veterans Plaza

 

Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class

November 12, 6-9 p.m.

Life Safety Park

Skills covered in this course include first aid, common injury and illness signs and treatments, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

 

Farmers Market

November 14, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

768 W. Main St.

The Coppell Farmers Market provides an opportunity for farmers and makers to sell the food they grow and produce

 

Handmade Harvest Craft Fair

November 14, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Coppell Senior & Community Center

Discover unique, one-of-a-kind gifts from talented local vendors, find something special for everyone on your list, and support local makers.

 

The Goals of Conservation and Restoration

November 14, 10 a.m.

Biodiversity Education Center

Join TPWD Urban Biologist, Sam Kieschnick, as he shares why conservation matters and how restoring natural spaces benefits both wildlife and our communities. 

 

Lions Club SPOT Screening

November 14, 11:30- a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cozby Library 

Coppell Lions Club members will conduct a preliminary screening on children's eyes for various visual impairments. Eighty percent of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured. For children 6 months to 5 years old and any child with special needs.

 

Coppell Writing Fair

November 14, 1-4 p.m.

Cozby Library 

Join the Coppell Writer's Group for an afternoon exploring the craft of writing. 

 

Voices of Rock

November 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Coppell Arts Center

The Voices of Rock is a sensational musical group that pays homage to some of the greatest rock acts of all time. They bring to life the iconic songs of bands like Styx, Boston, Kansas, Starship, Toto, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and many more. 

 

DeSoto

 

Friends Giving Donut Wars

November 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

DeSoto Public Library

Teens ages 13–18 will compete in a fun donut decorating challenge while earning community service hours.

 

Diamond Art Bookmarks

November 12, 4-5:30 p.m.

DeSoto Public Library

Create a sparkling, one-of-a-kind bookmark with us! No experience needed, no registration required, and all supplies will be provided.

 

A Night of Jazz & R&B

November 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Corner Theater

This Spotlight Concert Series performance is perfect for a date night or an evening with friends. Purchase tickets in advance; tickets will not be available at the door. 

 

Reading Tails

November 14, 2-3 p.m.

DeSoto Public Library

15 minute sessions where kids can read aloud to trained therapy dogs. Reading to a dog is an encouraging, non-judgmental way for children to practice reading aloud. The library will also provide animatronic dogs for kids with dog fears or allergy restrictions.

 

Duncanville

 

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

November 9, 2-4 p.m.

Duncanville Public Library

Talk with a representative from Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. Learn about legal resources in general, including free legal advice and free civil legal services to eligible low-income families across North and West Texas.

 

HireAbility Resource Table

November 9, 5-7 p.m.

Duncanville Public Library

Stop by to learn about free workforce, career, and transition resources for young people aged 14 - 24 with disabilities and their families. 

 

Tea & Tomes

November 14, 2-3 p.m.

201 James Collins Blvd.

Come to our book club for adults!

 

Grand Prairie

 

Foodees Fest

November 8, 1-7 p.m.

2950 W. Interstate 20

With more than 40 food trucks and vendors serving gourmet dishes and sweet treats, and dozens of artisans showcasing handmade jewelry, art, and crafts, there's something for everyone! 

 

Council Member John Lopez Town Hall Meeting

November 9, 6 p.m.

2123 Interstate 20

Join Council Member John Lopez for a District 4 Town Hall Meeting to address community interests.

 

Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

Honor our veterans and their families who have sacrificed to protect and defend this country. Lunch will be provided by the Rotary Clubs of Grand Prairie.

 

Visual Arts in Action

November 12, 6-8 p.m.

Epic Rec Theater

Learn about opportunities available to artists throughout Grand Prairie.

 

Farmers Market & Blood Drive

November 14, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

120 W. Main St.

Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more! The Carter Bloodcare bus will be stationed onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

 

Shademakers Workshop

November 14, 1-4 p.m.

Betty Warmack Library

This free, two-part workshop is designed to give participants both foundational knowledge and hands-on experience caring for trees.

 

Hutchins

 

Gratitude Tree

November 9-30, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Atwell Public Library

Add a thankful leaf to the tree in the library. 

 

This or That?

November 9-30, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Atwell Public Library

Cast a vote in the seasonal community public poll.

 

Keep Hutchins Beautiful

November 10, 6 p.m.

City Hall

 

Irving

 

8th Annual Toyota Music Factory Run

November 8, 7:30 a.m.

Toyota Music Factory

Join AMPT Running Co for the 8th Annual Toyota Music Factory Run, benefiting Irving Police Association. All three courses are USATF certified and feature beautiful views of Las Colinas and Campion Trails. 

 

Arbor Day Celebration 2026

November 8, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Heritage Park

A free family fun day at the park including tree giveaways, crafts, presentations and live entertainment by the Nimitz Jazz Band.

 

Irving Weiner Dog Fest + Meet Up

November 8, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

500 W Las Colinas Blvd.

Bring your friends, family and four-legged besties for a fun-filled day by the water including Weiner dog races, pet portraits, food and drink and a local vendor market.

 

Harvest Inspirations

November 8, 3 p.m.

Irving Arts Center

The Irving Symphonic Band presents their annual fall concert.

 

Veterans’ Breakfast

November 11, 9 a.m.

Heritage Senior Center

Veterans are invited to enjoy breakfast and receive a special memento.

 

Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony

November 11, 11:30 a.m.

Jack Huffman Auditorium

A traditional Veterans Day ceremony featuring patriotic music, remarks by city officials, moments of reflection and a wreath-laying tribute.

 

17th Annual Irving Police & Fire Blue Christmas Pancake Breakfast

November 14, 8-10:30 a.m.

1714 N. Story Rd.

Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast served by Irving firefighters, visit with Santa, and join in the fun with raffles and a silent auction! Proceeds help provide food and toys to Irving families in need during the holiday season.

 

NEA Big Read: Perspectives from Two Patriots

November 14, 10 a.m.

West Irving Library

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution will share the story of Privateer Jonathan Haraden and will also display replicas of George Washington’s swords.

 

Dynamic Science

November 14, 2:30 p.m.

West Irving Library

Discover surprising science in action, from volcanic eruptions to invisible messages.

 

Classically & Quintessentially American

November 14, 7:30 p.m.

Irving Arts Center

From Ravel’s sparkling Piano Concerto in G to Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece “An American in Paris,” this concert will sweep you away with vibrant rhythms, bold harmonies, and unforgettable artistry. 

 

Lancaster

 

Mindful Me: Stretch & Breath

November 9, 6-6:45 p.m.

Lancaster Recreation Center

Mindful Me is a simple mindfulness routine that helps children calm their bodies, focus their minds, and become more aware of their feelings. 

 

Next Gen Art Lab

November 9, 7-7:45 p.m.

Lancaster Recreation Center

Unleash your creativity at our art workshop designed just for teens in a space where imagination meets inspiration. No matter your skill level, this workshop is all about self-expression, making new friends, and having fun while bringing your ideas to life.

 

Art & Creativity Lab

November 11, 5-5:45 p.m.

Lancaster Recreation Center

This class encourages children to express themselves while developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence. Participants will experiment with different art materials, colors, textures, and techniques while creating unique art pieces each week. 

 

Extreme Green Trash Off Event

November 14, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1501 N. Dallas Ave.

Dispose of unwanted items responsibly.

 

Jeans Up Cycle Workshop

November 14, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

150 E 1st St.

Bring a pair of jeans and transform them into a one of a kind piece with retro flair. Student I.C.O.N.S. will provide sewing machines, fabrics, materials, and hands on instruction, so all you need is your creativity. Admission: $50 per person

 

Turkey Bowl 2026

November 14, 2-5 p.m.

Lancaster Recreation Center

Get ready for an afternoon of bowling, games, community fun and holiday giving! 