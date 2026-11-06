Cedar Hill ISD advances property sale
November 06, 2026
Cedar Hill — Cedar Hill ISD trustees unanimously authorized initiation of the sale process for the Bray Elementary property after receiving an $855,000 bid, while academic reports revealed early-year learning gaps and prompted questions about instruction and student support.
At their Oct. 19 meeting, trustees approved a resolution allowing the district to move toward contract negotiations for the property at 700 Bennett St. A district presenter said it appraised at $800,000 and that the prospective developer wanted to build smaller homes to attract families.
The vote did not complete the sale. The reported bid exceeded the appraisal by $55,000, and the developer’s proposed use was not presented as an approved development plan.
Trustees also unanimously authorized legal counsel and the superintendent to proceed as discussed in closed session concerning the district joining a class action lawsuit. The public motion did not identify the case, defendants or potential claims.
Assessments reveal learning gaps
Administrators presented beginning-of-year screening and curriculum-based assessment results, distinguishing foundational reading skills from performance on recently taught material.
On the third-grade mathematics Unit 1 assessment, 64% of students reached the approaches level or higher. Collegiate Prep posted 98%; the district average without Collegiate Prep was 52%. Of 339 students tested, 122 did not meet the standard.
Third-grade English language arts results showed 56% at approaches or higher, with 151 of 340 students not meeting the standard. Administrators said the assessment gave writing greater weight than in previous testing.
Eighth-grade science results were stronger: administrators reported 95% at approaches or higher districtwide and 92% without Collegiate Academy. Of 390 students tested, 21 did not meet the standard.
Based on the mathematics unit assessment, administrators identified High Pointe, Plummer, Lake Ridge and Waterford Oaks as not on track to meet year-end targets. They reported that all elementary campuses were off track on the English language arts measure. Those assessments are early indicators, not final state accountability ratings.
Separate mCLASS screening results placed approximately 52% of both second and third graders at or above the beginning-of-year reading benchmark. Administrators said the screening identifies foundational needs, including reading fluency and phonemic awareness.
Targeted instruction
During the elementary intervention discussion, administrators reported expanding English language arts and reading time from 90 to 120 minutes and mathematics from 70 to 100 minutes. Kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers received training on mCLASS and its 10-day intervention plans.
Instructional specialists work directly with students, while campus teams use results to organize small groups and adjust instruction. Administrators also described classroom visits and reviews of curriculum alignment.
Trustees asked when previously tested skills would return for review and how the district would demonstrate improvement. They also sought broader reporting beyond the grade levels tied directly to board goals.
Administrators said they review assessment data across grade levels and could provide additional results through board updates. They emphasized building missing skills while preserving access to grade-level instruction.
Bilingual program
The emergent bilingual and ESL report identified certification needs among teachers serving those students. Administrators said 47 of 87 teachers required an ESL waiver, with one bilingual exception also needed. The figures were part of a draft report ahead of an Oct. 31 state deadline.
The district planned Region 10 training, certification preparation and reimbursement for eligible testing and certificate expenses. Administrators said funds had been reserved for professional development.
The report showed 45 students were reclassified out of emergent bilingual status during the previous school year. Administrators also reported zero points on the district’s 2025-26 accountability measure associated with TELPAS, compared with four points in each of the preceding two years.
Retention efforts
Human resources presented a staffing snapshot showing 75.5% staff retention, 68 teacher resignations, 108 teacher hires and an 88% fill rate. The presenter outlined a retention system focused on recruitment, development, mentoring and compensation.
Efforts included certification support, university partnerships to help paraprofessionals become teachers, expanded mentoring and designated HR staff supporting campuses. A possible teacher attendance incentive was discussed.
Trustees unanimously approved campus improvement plans and the consent agenda, including a budget amendment, vendor lists and a staff development waiver.
The district also celebrated its fourth consecutive Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction designation, recognized UCA All-American cheerleaders and honored principals and human resources employees.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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