High School Football Roundup
November 12, 2026
North Texas—DeSoto scored 83 points, Duncanville rolled past Dallas Skyline, and South Grand Prairie and Irving Nimitz won crosstown matchups as area high school football teams completed games Nov. 5–6. Irving’s Faustina Academy also advanced in private-school postseason play with a shutout victory.
The results included wins for Coppell, Cedar Hill and Lancaster, while Irving MacArthur, Ranchview, Cedar Hill’s Trinity Leadership and Newman International Academy suffered losses.
DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Lancaster win
DeSoto defeated Cleburne 83-0 on Thursday, Nov. 5, producing the highest scoring total in this roundup. Cedar Hill defeated Burleson Centennial 28-14, and Lancaster beat Mansfield Legacy 54-14.
Duncanville followed Friday with a 66-7 victory over Dallas Skyline at Forester Field.
Coppell closes with victory
Coppell defeated Plano East 48-15 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Buddy Echols Field. The Cowboys finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-1 in district play.
Crosstown matchups in Irving, Grand Prairie
Irving Nimitz shut out Irving High 27-0. Irving MacArthur lost to Haltom 55-7 on Thursday.
Ranchview lost to Springtown 67-14 on Friday.
In Grand Prairie, South Grand Prairie defeated Grand Prairie High 27-7 on Friday.
Wilmer-Hutchins
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated Dallas Pinkston 48-7 on Friday, Nov. 6.
Private-School Playoffs
Faustina Academy defeated Grace Christian Academy of Perrin 49-0 on Friday, Nov. 6, in a TCAF state semifinal. Faustina advanced to face Harvest Christian Academy in the championship game.
Irving’s The Highlands School lost to Nazarene Christian Academy 58-0 on Friday in a TAPPS playoff game.
Cedar Hill programs fall
Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill lost to King’s Academy of Tyler in the TAIAO Division II playoffs.
Trinity Leadership lost to Scurry-Rosser 60-0 on Friday, Nov. 6.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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