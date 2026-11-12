DeSoto authorizes network upgrade
November 12, 2026
DeSoto — The DeSoto City Council authorized a $251,867 network equipment purchase Nov. 3, while residents called for regular updates on water billing concerns and better communication about development proposals.
The contract authorization passed as part of a broader consent agenda that included appointments and reappointments to city boards and commissions. Councilmember Pierette Parker cast the lone opposing vote on the agenda after successfully requesting that draft minutes from an October meeting be withheld for corrections.
During public comments, resident Daniel Cruz requested brief water billing updates at every council meeting until the issues are resolved. His appeal, along with another resident’s concerns about development communication, made transparency a recurring theme.
Network upgrade
The council authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with CDW Government LLC for 12 Cisco network infrastructure devices under the city’s fiscal year 2027 replacement schedule. The total includes equipment, software and required maintenance subscriptions.
Staff reported negotiating a price $121,238.01 below the initial Texas Department of Information Resources contract list price of $373,105.01, a reduction of approximately 32.5%.
Funding is budgeted in the Electronic Equipment Replacement Fund. The council’s authorization does not establish that the contract has been signed or the equipment delivered.
According to the staff report, the devices support communications within and between city facilities, along with connections to internet services and cloud-based software. Approximately 615 devices participate in the replacement program, with refresh intervals ranging from four years for heavily used portable equipment to eight years for stationary network hardware in controlled environments.
Parker seeks corrections
Before the consent agenda vote, Parker challenged the draft minutes of the Oct. 17 special meeting, saying they did not identify opposing voters as votes as the Sept. 25 meeting minutes did.
The Oct. 17 draft recorded several split votes on tentative board and commission appointments without naming dissenting members. The council agreed to bring the minutes back for consideration on Nov. 17.
The remaining consent items passed, with Parker casting the only dissenting vote.
Approved appointments included six members of the DeSoto Commission for People with Disabilities, along with appointments or reappointments to the Park Board, DeSoto Texas Cultural Arts Foundation, Domestic Violence Advisory Commission and other city bodies.
Residents press for clearer communication
Daniel Cruz, whose Park Board appointment was among those approved, acknowledged the city’s efforts to address water billing concerns but said residents still need answers.
He asked officials to explain what progress has been made, what challenges remain and what residents should expect next.
“I believe consistent communication will help build trust, provide transparency and reassure residents that this issue remains a priority,” Cruz said. “Our residents deserve accurate bills, clear answers and consistent communication.
Cruz also thanked Wade Williams, the city’s operations manager, and his team for restoring lights at the Interstate 35 and Wintergreen Road underpass. Cruz said the outage had created a nighttime safety concern.
Resident Hope Stephens urged council members to communicate proactively about development proposals affecting their constituents. She asked officials to work with homeowners and consider their concerns rather than leaving residents to seek out information themselves.
“Just because you have this role, it does not mean that you speak for our rights; it does not mean that your opinion is the only opinion about development that's coming about where we live,” she said. “And so, it's important to make sure that you work with the homeowners that have been on the ground, boots on the ground for years with property that is coming about. Do not ignore our perspectives, our concerns, because our concerns matter.”
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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