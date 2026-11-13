Irving murder suspect arrested in Honduras
November 13, 2026
Irving — A man charged with capital murder in the 2024 shooting deaths of two women in Irving was arrested Nov. 7 in northern Honduras, according to Honduran news reports citing the country’s Public Ministry.
Héctor Vicente Paguada Paguada was taken into custody in Sabá, in the Honduran department of Colón, by agents of the country’s Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation, known as ATIC. The arrest was carried out in connection with a U.S. extradition request, El Heraldo reported.
His capture follows an international search that included an FBI announcement in August offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Investigators had determined that he left the United States after the killings and believed he had fled to Honduras.
Charges stem from Irving killings
According to the FBI, Paguada Paguada is accused of involvement in the Jan. 19, 2024, killings of two adults in Irving. Both victims were shot to death in front of one victim’s 5-year-old son.
Irving police identified the victims as 23-year-old Nayeli Medina, with whom investigators said Paguada Paguada had been in a relationship, and her mother, 55-year-old Juana Rodriguez. Honduran reporting identified both women as Salvadoran.
A state arrest warrant was issued in Dallas County on Jan. 24, 2024, after Paguada Paguada was charged with capital murder. A federal warrant followed Feb. 29, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Transfer status unconfirmed
Paguada Paguada is originally from Manto, in the Honduran department of Olancho, according to El Heraldo. The newspaper reported that he would be brought before a Honduran court to address his eventual transfer to the United States.
The charges remain allegations, and Paguada Paguada is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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