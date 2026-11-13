Lancaster delays Bear Creek decision
November 13, 2026
Lancaster — The Lancaster City Council postponed a decision Nov. 9 on a proposed 749-lot expansion of Bear Creek Ranch until Dec. 14, giving the developer and city staff additional time to address unresolved water-supply concerns.
The preliminary plat covers phases five through seven, including 749 residential lots and 14 open space lots on 167.8 acres in Lancaster’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, east of the intersection of East Reindeer Road and Green Acres Lane.
Matt Joeckel, an attorney representing developer CTMGT Bear Creek LLC argued that the Planning and Zoning Commission missed a statutory deadline and that the plat should therefore be considered approved by operation of law.
Joeckel also requested discussions with city staff about water availability and disputed whether the developer had adequately addressed a requirement to project water use.
City staff recommended denying the appeal. In the agenda packet, staff argued that the applicant had not resolved the previously identified deficiencies and that part of the proposal falls outside the city’s planned water-service area.
Four residents registered opposition to the development item without speaking.
Following a closed session with legal counsel, the council voted to table the appeal. In making the motion, council member Carol Strain-Burk said the developer had submitted additional relevant documents late that afternoon and wanted an opportunity to discuss water concerns with staff.
The council did not resolve the legal dispute or approve the plat.
Manufactured housing rules reviewed
During a work session before the regular meeting, council members directed staff to begin preparing zoning amendments addressing new HUD-code manufactured homes.
The discussion focused on existing manufactured-home areas near Meadowlark Lane and Breezewood Lane.
According to the staff report, Senate Bill 785 requires municipalities with zoning regulations to permit new HUD-code manufactured homes by right in at least one qualifying zoning classification and identify qualifying land on their zoning maps.
Staff reported that Lancaster already has two areas zoned for mobile-home residential use, but its development code does not clearly identify new HUD-code manufactured homes as a permitted use by right.
Council members supported using the existing areas and reviewing additional legally permissible standards, including setbacks, anchoring and skirting.
Proposed amendments would go through the Planning and Zoning Commission before returning to the council.
Business owner questions charges
Ellen Clark, the owner of Town Square Realty, asked the council to reconsider stormwater and trash charges affecting properties around Historic Town Square.
Clark said the stormwater charge for her 2,400-square-foot building increased from $7.97 to $63.97. She acknowledged that the bill covered 48 days rather than the usual 30 but questioned how the charges were calculated, particularly for properties with multiple water meters.
She also objected to trash charges for businesses she said did not use the shared service.
“All I’m asking is you reconsider, go back, and make it more fair and equal for people,” Clark said.
The council took no action on her request.
Other council business
The council approved an agreement continuing the Lancaster Senior Life Center’s congregate meals program through the Dallas Area Agency on Aging. The program serves eligible adults ages 60 and older.
Members also accepted two sanitary sewer easements and a waterline easement from Lancaster ISD, authorized issuance of the city’s Series 2026B limited tax note and approved board and commission appointments.
Sixteen participants were recognized for completing the eight-week Civic Leadership program.
Staff announced the Extreme Green Trash-Off for Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1501 N. Dallas Ave., followed by the Turkey Bowl from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lancaster Recreation Center Grand Hall, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The city’s tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
The council adjourned at 9:38 p.m. following a second closed session, with no additional action announced.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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