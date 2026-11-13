Cedar Hill approves Go Ape site plan
November 13, 2026
Cedar Hill — The Cedar Hill City Council unanimously approved a site plan for Go Ape Adventure Park on city-owned land Oct. 27, advancing an outdoor attraction featuring zip lines and a treehouse while a council member urged staff to address a projected gap in parking availability.
The adventure park proposal covers property south of Pioneer Trail and east of North Cedar Hill Road, with approximate addresses of 450 Pioneer Trail and 285 Uptown Blvd. Becky Staley of Apex Aerial Works LLC was the applicant for Go Ape Adventure Park.
The council also unanimously approved a consent agenda that included an $883,000 design and alignment study for Road A Phase 1, public safety equipment agreements and a construction contract for the FM 1382 gateway monument.
Parking draws scrutiny
Planning Director Angela Self told the council that the application concerned a planned development site plan, not a rezoning. The property is within the West Midtown planned development district. No one spoke for or against the application during the public hearing.
Councilmember Alan Sims welcomed another entertainment option but raised concerns about an approximately six-month gap between the attraction’s opening and the opening of new parking planned nearby. He urged staff to expedite the parking work to minimize that interval.
Sims said the city manager had explained that the attraction would operate by appointment and was intended to draw visitors during the library’s off-peak hours.
Mayor Stephen Mason described the project as a way to put wooded open space beside the library into recreational use while preserving its natural character. He said the attraction would include a treehouse and zip lines with different levels, providing an activity for young people and adults.
Mason linked the proposal to the city’s goal of retaining approximately 25% open space at full buildout and said trees would not be cut down for the attraction. The council approved the site plan unanimously.
Road study
The consent agenda authorized the mayor to execute an $883,000 work authorization with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for the Road A Phase 1 Design and Alignment Study.
The package also authorized a construction contract with C. Green Scaping LP, not to exceed $337,300, for the FM 1382 gateway monument. Other approvals included $106,195 for holiday decoration installation services from Christmas Decor by Lone Star Electric and up to $145,000 for landscape and irrigation supplies from Site One Landscape Supply.
Public safety items included $190,000 in maintenance and repair services from Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for fire and emergency medical services apparatus. The council also authorized purchase agreements with the company for planned replacements of Medic 211 and Engine 212, plus a $119,400 agreement with Sure Flow Hydrant Services for hydrant inspections, maintenance and flow testing.
Campuzano receives alcohol permit
In a separate unanimous action, the council approved a conditional use permit for on-premises alcoholic beverage sales at Campuzano, 213 W. Belt Line Road. The restaurant is in the Old Town Corridor subdistrict within the Uptown Overlay.
Bill McMahon of CZ Cedar Hill LLC was the applicant, and Triton CZ Cedar Hill LLC is the property owner.
Restaurant representative Jimmy Case said his family decided to sell the business the previous November and that the permit request would allow alcohol service to continue. He said the restaurant had made no structural changes, added no tables and maintained its existing approach to alcohol service.
Case said the location had held a liquor license for 18 years without incidents. No one spoke for or against the application during the public hearing.
Planning, neighborhoods and court recognized
The council recognized the Planning and Zoning Commission and planning staff for two honors from the American Planning Association Texas Chapter.
Representing the chapter, Kim Dresner presented a silver Planning Achievement Award in the urban design category for “Heart of the Hill: An Action Plan for Downtown Cedar Hill.” The city also received planning excellence recognition for its broader commitment to planning.
Neighborhood honorees included South Hills for beautification and environmental sustainability, Waterford Oaks for health and wellness, and Bent Creek, which received the Heart of Cedar Hill Award. The presentation highlighted cleanups, trail exercise equipment, food donations and neighborhood gatherings.
A proclamation designated Nov. 2–6 as Municipal Court Week. For the 2025–26 year, a court representative reported more than 6,310 case filings and 6,020 case dispositions and closures, along with 4,565 warrants issued and 3,895 cleared.
The council later entered closed session on posted matters involving a security audit and business process review, Project Monopoly economic development negotiations and property at 2038 Juniper Ridge Road.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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