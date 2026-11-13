Pets of the week
November 13, 2026
She-Ra arrived at her foster home severely affected by parasites. Through countless vet visits, lots of medication, and sheer determination, she made a full recovery and has blossomed into a happy, healthy kitten. Her favorite toy is the laser pointer, and she'll wow you with her incredible acrobatics as she twists, leaps, and launches herself in pursuit of that elusive red dot. She-Ra is bonded with her brother, Battle Cat, and they must be adopted together. She gives him confidence, keeps him company, and helps him be his brave, playful self. Together, they're the perfect pair and ready to bring double the love and entertainment to their forever home. If interested in adopting them please contact Irving Animal Services at adoptapet@irvingtx.gov or call (972) 721-2256.
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