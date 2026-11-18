High School Football Roundup
November 18, 2026
North Texas—Coppell set a school playoff scoring record, DeSoto built a 65-point halftime lead and Duncanville outlasted Hewitt Midway as area high school football teams opened the UIL postseason Nov. 12–13. Irving’s Faustina Academy added a championship celebration Nov. 14, winning the TCAF six-man state title.
Coppell sets scoring record
Coppell defeated South Grand Prairie 66-29 on Friday, Nov. 13, at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game.
The Cowboys’ 66 points set a school playoff scoring record, surpassing the previous mark of 56 against Irving in 2013. The loss ended South Grand Prairie’s postseason run.
DeSoto, Lancaster advance
DeSoto opened its Class 5A Division I postseason Thursday, Nov. 12, with a 72-6 victory over North Mesquite.
The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and 37 in the second to take a 65-0 halftime lead.
Lancaster also advanced from the Class 5A Division I bi-district round Thursday, defeating Crandall 49-14. Joseph Hairston opened the Tigers’ scoring with an 85-yard touchdown run and a 74-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Wilson within Lancaster’s first five offensive plays.
Duncanville wins high-scoring matchup
Duncanville advanced in Class 6A Division I on Friday, defeating Hewitt Midway 63-42 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
The teams combined for 105 points as the Panthers moved into the next round.
Wilmer-Hutchins earns narrow victory
Wilmer-Hutchins defeated Fort Worth Eastern Hills 33-28 on Friday to advance from the UIL bi-district round.
Cedar Hill’s Trinity Leadership also qualified for the postseason but lost to Millsap 76-12 on Thursday in Class 3A Division II. Millsap scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters.
Faustina claims state championship
In Irving, Faustina Academy completed an undefeated season with a 60-16 victory over Lantana’s Harvest Christian Academy in the TCAF six-man state championship Saturday, Nov. 14.
The Falcons finished 11-0 and claimed their third consecutive state title.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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