Dr. Elna Davis Named DeSoto ISD's Superintendent of Schools
November 18, 2026
photo provided by DeSoto ISD
DESOTO— The DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved the employment contract of Dr. Elna Davis, officially establishing her as the district’s Superintendent of Schools.
The Board’s action, taken during its November 16 regular meeting, marks an important milestone for DeSoto ISD as the district moves forward under permanent leadership with a continued focus on academic achievement, organizational stability and responsible stewardship of district resources.
Dr. Davis has served as DeSoto ISD’s interim superintendent since September 14. The Board previously named her the lone finalist for the superintendent position on October 26, initiating the required 21-day public notice period before final action on her employment.
“The Board was intentional about identifying the leadership DeSoto ISD needs for this season,” Board President Karen Lacy said. “Dr. Davis has demonstrated an ability to stabilize systems, confront challenges directly and keep the work centered on student outcomes. This appointment is not simply about selecting a superintendent; it is about establishing clear leadership, strengthening accountability and ensuring that our district has the systems necessary to sustain improvement. Our students deserve a high-outcomes district, and our community deserves a school system they are proud to send their children to, one governed with accountability, fiscal responsibility and an unwavering focus on student success. We believe Dr. Davis will lead us there.” said President, Karen Lacy
With more than 30 years of experience in public education, Dr. Davis brings a background in instructional leadership, district administration, organizational improvement and financial management.
Before joining DeSoto ISD, she served as superintendent of Tarkington ISD, where she helped increase College, Career and Military Readiness outcomes from 71% to 99% and improve the district’s graduation rate from 93.9% to 98.3%. During her tenure, she also helped secure approximately $3.8 million in grant funding and led a debt restructuring initiative that generated nearly $1 million in savings while reducing repayment obligations by seven years.
Her career also includes 10 years of service in Grand Prairie ISD, where she held several cabinet-level positions, including area superintendent, chief of schools and executive director. Earlier, she spent 17 years in Mansfield ISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Throughout her career, Dr. Davis has emphasized high expectations, meaningful relationships, collaborative leadership and continuous improvement. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in the belief that every scholar deserves the opportunity to succeed without exception.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been named Superintendent of Schools for DeSoto ISD. I embrace this responsibility with a profound sense of purpose, urgency, and unwavering belief in what we can accomplish together.
This is an important moment for our district, and it will require all of us—students, educators, staff, families, and community members—to come together with a shared commitment to excellence. Our challenges are real, but so is our potential. The future of DeSoto ISD cannot be built by any one person; it will be built through our collective commitment, our willingness to grow, and our determination to put students first in everything we do.
Our students deserve exceptional teaching and learning experiences that prepare them to reach their fullest potential. Our teachers and staff deserve to feel valued, supported, and empowered to do the important work they were called to do. And our community deserves a school district that inspires pride, earns trust, and opens doors to extraordinary opportunities beyond graduation.
I believe in DeSoto ISD. I believe in our people. And I believe that when we unite around a common purpose, there is no limit to what we can accomplish for our children.
Our moment is now. Our mission is clear. Our future is ours to build—together.
"Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!" — Psalm 133:1 (KJV)” said, Superintendent, Elna Davis.
As she assumes the permanent superintendent role, DeSoto ISD remains focused on strengthening academic outcomes, supporting educators, improving organizational systems and building meaningful partnerships with families and the communities of DeSoto and Glenn Heights.
Dr. Davis has expressed her commitment to ensuring every scholar is known, valued, supported and prepared to thrive beyond graduation.
Her appointment represents a new chapter in DeSoto ISD’s continued work to strengthen its foundation, advance its mission and ensure every scholar has the opportunity to reach their highest potential.
About DeSoto ISD
DeSoto Independent School District serves scholars and families in DeSoto and Glenn Heights, Texas. The district is committed to ensuring that students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest levels.
SOURCE: DeSoto ISD
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