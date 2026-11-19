Pet of the week
November 19, 2026
Pinkie is the pet of the week. She has a curious streak, a playful side, and a nose that apparently has a full-time job. Pinkie can be a little unsure in big, unfamiliar spaces, but don't let that fool you. Give her a quieter setting and a little time, and you'll discover a sweet girl who leans in for affection. She's still working on her manners, particularly jumping, so a home without small children may be best. Pinkie is dog friendly and loves to play 'tag' with her doggy friends.
Pinkie also qualifies for the 7-day Foster to Adopt Trial! This program will give you and her the opportunity to make sure it is the perfect fit before adopting. The shelter is located at 4140 Valley View Ln and is open most Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. For more info call the Irving Animal Shelter at 972-721-2256 or email them at AdoptAPet@irvingtx.gov.
Pinkie also qualifies for the 7-day Foster to Adopt Trial! This program will give you and her the opportunity to make sure it is the perfect fit before adopting. The shelter is located at 4140 Valley View Ln and is open most Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. For more info call the Irving Animal Shelter at 972-721-2256 or email them at AdoptAPet@irvingtx.gov.
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