November 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season with its Village Lights festival, featuring the annual Magical Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival.
Good Morning! Muffins, Coffee & Medicare Mondays
Enjoy a relaxing morning with coffee, muffins, and an interactive Q&A session about your Medicare options.
November 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
During this ranger-led hike, we will be exploring the nocturnal adaptations of different animals and testing out our own senses in the dark..
Best Southwest Networking Event
November 26, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
A group for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners looking to make new acquaintances, build relationships, and expand their network.
Bring your friendly dog along for a 1-mile walk along the shore of Joe Poole Lake.
Explore the lives some of the farmers to inhabit what is now known as the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and investigate the lives of the Penn family and their farm.
Learn the stories of our local trees and take home some leaf rubbings!
Cozby Crafts: Oil Diffusers
Join us as we create and decorate mini oil diffusers! Various scents available, all materials provided, and air fresheners are yours to take home. For adults 18 and older. No registration is required.
We share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. No registration required. For adults 18 and older.
November 23-25, 9-11:45 a.m.
Your young artist will create beautiful fall & Thanksgiving landscapes, seascapes, still lives and animals under the inspiring guidance of a professional award-winning Robert Garden Certified Instructors. All art supplies are provided, wear old t-shirt and bring a roll of paper towels to class.
BEC Nature Quest - Food Webs
Discover how energy flows through an ecosystem starting with the sun and ending with the top apex predator. Class limited to 15 children. Arrive early to claim your spot.
We want to bring our Free Meal Event this year once again. Everyone is welcome.
Computer Classes for Adults
Aquatic and Recreation Center at McCowan Park
Celebrate the magic of the season with the City of DeSoto’s Home for the Holidays!
Cocoa, Cookies & Christmas
November 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Aquatic and Recreation Center at McCowan Park
Celebrate the magic of the season.
Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas: HireAbility Resource Table
Duncanville Public Library
Free workforce, career, and transition resources for young people aged 14 - 24 with disabilities and their families.
D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center
Meet Mayor Greg Contreras and share your feedback on City programs.
November 22, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more!
November 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Come together for ONE special time of worship, fellowship, food, and thanksgiving!
Prairie Lights Sneak A Peek Walk
Be the first to see all new displays at Prairie Lights as you walk through the lighted park.
Cast a vote on the community poll.
The prize is a $25 Amazon gift card. The winner will be announced Nov 30, 2026.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
Come and get your yoga on while our tribe of pet goats graze and jump around (or on) you!
Farm to Fork Tasting Event at The Ranch
Join us and spend some time getting to know the local farmers, ranchers, growers and distillers that make our menu truly Texan.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
Bring an unwrapped toy or canned food donation to help those in need this holiday season!
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
Become a part of the festive Dallas/Fort Worth Thanksgiving Morning tradition. All fitness levels are welcome!
Factory Fridays: Live Music on The Plaza
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
School's Out Adventure Camp
November 23-25, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center
Every camp day is packed with sports & games, hands-on activities, outdoor adventures, creative projects, and unforgettable memories. Space is limited to 15 campers ages 5-12 on a 1st come 1st served basis.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library
Kids will dig in the soil, plant seeds, water plants, and discover how gardens grow while building a connection with nature.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library
Whether you love painting, drawing, or experimenting with new styles, this hands-on experience lets you explore your artistic voice in a relaxed, supportive environment.
Lancaster Recreation Center
Kids can explore their imagination through painting, drawing, crafting, and creative projects.
Join To You From Us and Taste of Jamaica for A Taste of Thanks, a Thanksgiving community meal and care event serving our unhoused neighbors in Lancaster. Guests can expect food, care, and kindness, with meals and supplies available while they last.
November 28, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library
Perfect for builders of all skill levels, this program fosters creativity, critical thinking, and a love of making in a fun and supportive environment.