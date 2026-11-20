Carol Ann Guernsey Ware
November 20, 2026
Carol Ann Guernsey Ware passed away peacefully on November 14, 2026, at home with family by her side. Carol was born on May 28, 1939, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to William and Sylvia Guernsey. She had two older brothers, John and Dan, and the young family lived in suburban Pittsburgh, where her father worked as an engineer for American Bridge Co. After the untimely death of her father in 1949, she, her mother, and brother moved to Chariton, Iowa, to live with their dear Aunt Horty. In school, Carol excelled academically and graduated as Valedictorian from Chariton High School in 1957.
Carol attended Grinnell College for two years, then transferred to the University of Iowa, where she completed a nursing degree in 1962. At the University of Iowa, Carol developed lifelong friendships with her fellow nursing students, who called themselves “The Wild Women of Westlawn.” She also met Robert “Bob” Ware, beginning a relationship of love, faith, and partnership that lasted the rest of their lives. Although Carol took her first job as a nurse in Seattle, she and Bob married in 1963 and moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, then settled in Irving, Texas, where Carol continued her nursing career at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
In Irving, Carol and Bob were blessed to find two communities that would be the pillars of their family life – the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and the neighborhood where they purchased a home on North Gloucester Street in 1967. Their three children, Alan, Bryan, and Carla, were born and raised in these nurturing environments. While raising their family, Carol took an uncommon path for a mother at the time and earned an MBA from the University of Dallas in 1971, then embarked on a new career in Information Systems at the Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. She had a long, successful 25-year career at Presby and its successors until her retirement in 1999. Her retirement provided the opportunity for Bob and Carol to travel, spend time with family and friends, and continue to give back to their beloved communities.
Throughout her life, Carol focused on her faith, family, and community. She supported her children in all their activities while continuing to work and serve as a constant volunteer at church and other service organizations. Recognized for her organizational skills, Carol was an active member of P.E.O. for almost 70 years and served as a volunteer for 25 years at Irving Hospital, including as President of the Hospital Auxiliary. In 2022, Redeemer honored her and Bob’s many years of service to the church by naming the fellowship hall “Ware Hall.” Carol was also an avid reader, a sports fan, a season ticket holder for the Rangers and Cowboys, enjoyed social organizations like “Red Hats,” and loved to host family and holiday gatherings. She was famous for her desserts, such as angel food cake, crème brulee, and apricot candy. Most of all, Carol was a proud mom and grandmother/”Gigi” and supported her children’s and grandchildren’s adventures and achievements in the classroom, in business, and on the dance stage, marching band field, and hockey rink. Throughout her life, Carol’s quiet strength was evident in how she raised her family, cultivated her professional career, and gave of her time and talents in various volunteer roles.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Ware, parents, William Bronson Guernsey and Sylvia Guernsey Bradford, brothers John (Jean) Guernsey and Dan (Pat) Guernsey, parents-in-law Grady and Girdie Ware, and sister-in-law Ramona (Homer) Paul. She is survived by son Alan Ware and daughter-in-law Karen, son Bryan Ware and daughter-in-law Holly, daughter Carla Ware Prosser and son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Brandon (Emily) Ware, Emma (Luke) Andrews, Kai Hitz, William Franklin, Lillian Franklin, and a host of family, friends, and neighbors whom Carol held dear to
her heart. Her support, wisdom, service, friendship, and love will be deeply missed.
Services in celebration of Carol’s life will be held November 28th, at 1:00pm at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Irving, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer Building Fund (2700 Warren Circle, Irving, TX 75062), or the PEO Scholarship Fund in Memorial of Carol Ware (P.E.O. Foundation, C/O Susan Weiser 1521 Bonham Court, Irving TX 75038)
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