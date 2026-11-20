Motorcyclist dies in guardrail crash
November 20, 2026
Grand Prairie—A motorcyclist died Friday, Nov. 13, after losing control and striking a guardrail on the southbound State Highway 161 ramp to eastbound Interstate 30.
Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash involving a sport motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.
Grand Prairie Fire Department medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
Police said the reason the rider lost control was unknown. The crash remained under investigation.
Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office would release the identity after relatives were notified.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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