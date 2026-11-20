Suspect dies in Honduran prison
November 20, 2026
Irving — A capital murder suspect wanted in connection with two January 2024 homicides in Irving died in a Honduran prison while awaiting extradition to the United States.
The FBI notified Irving police on Nov. 12 that Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada had died by suicide on Nov. 10. He allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina and her mother, 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez.
Honduran prison authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and an autopsy was pending.
Irving police said no further information about the incident would be released.
SOURCE Irving Police Department
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