Two killed in house fire in Irving
November 20, 2026
Irving — Two elderly people died in a house fire Friday, Nov. 13, on Laurel Oaks Drive, just south of East Oakdale Road, according to the Irving Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 6:12 a.m. to the single-story home and found two victims while battling the fire inside.
Authorities had not released the victims’ names as of Friday. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office was expected to release their identities after relatives were notified.
The victims were believed to be a couple, department spokesperson Paul Schoenemann told NBC 5, though officials were still confirming their identities.
The fire ignited ammunition inside the home.
No firefighters were injured. Crews remained at the scene Friday morning extinguishing hot spots.
The cause remained under investigation.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!